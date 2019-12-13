Magic Leap One - Augmented Reality Headset Report 2019: Teardown Analysis, Cost Analysis, Manufacturer Price, Company Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magic Leap One - Augmented Reality Headset" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Like its cousin Virtual Reality (VR), the size of the Augmented Reality (AR) market increases daily. But VR seems to hold promise in many more applications since this technology combines the virtual world with the real world. Initially used in military applications in the early 1990s, AR's uses nowadays include archaeological research, video games, aerospace, translation, medicine, and sports.



For several years, major companies like Google and Microsoft have invested in and commercialized AR products. But one name has been particularly prominent: Magic Leap.



After years of advertising campaigns and raising billions of dollars for the whole Magic Leap project, the startup's first augmented reality headset, Magic Leap One, was finally released in the last quarter of 2018. This is the result of several years of development and many patent applications. By comparison with most AR market products, its price is relatively high at about $2,300. This suggests how expensive all these years of research and development might have been.



The Magic Leap One is composed of three parts: a headset, remote control, and a compact computer, this report is focused on the headset. AR needs many resources to analyze the real world and compute the virtual one.



The publisher discovered a wide variety of different sensors and processing ICs inside the Magic Leap:

The virtual world is displayed by two microdisplays and optical waveguides.

A Time of Flight module measures the environment depth.

A complete batch of motion sensors: Accelerometers, gyroscopes, electronic compass.

Many cameras for user eye-tracking and environment analyzing.

Tracking system for remote control interaction.

The headset processing core is a new generation processor: A Vision Processor Unit (VPU) by Movidius to unify the virtual and real worlds.



Based on the headset teardown, this report details a complete bill of material, identifies components and assembly processes, featuring PCB technologies and PCB cross-section pictures. Electronics component and mechanical part costs are calculated in order to estimate the device manufacturing cost.

Companies Mentioned



Google

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Movidius

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Teardown Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the Headset

Teardown

Electronic Boards

Top side - High definition photo

Top side - PCB markings

Top side - Component markings

Top side - Component identification

Bottom side - High definition photo

Bottom side - PCB markings

Bottom side - Component markings

Bottom side - Component identification

3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

BOM cost - Electronic boards

BOM cost - Headset

Material cost breakdowns

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

Details of the electronic board AV cost

Details of the system assembly AV cost

Added-value cost breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Manufacturer Price

Financial Ratios

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

5. Company Services

