Meritage Homes opens new Oaks of Lawndale community near East Downtown Houston

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the opening of Oaks of Lawndale , a new community of highly energy-efficient homes just minutes from downtown Houston. Prospective buyers are now invited to tour the community’s new model home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.



Featuring tastefully decorated townhomes starting in the upper $200s, Oaks of Lawndale offers easy access to all the excitement and buzz of the city, like the vibrant, dynamic East Downtown area, Minute Maid Park (for Houston Astros baseball), the Toyota Center (for Houston Rockets basketball), Discovery Green Park, the Houston Zoo, museums, the Texas Medical Center and the University of Houston. In addition, the community will include a dog park and pavilion for outdoor gatherings.

Community Quick Facts:

Name: Oaks of Lawndale

Oaks of Lawndale Address: 1918 La Magnolia Drive, Houston, TX 77023

1918 La Magnolia Drive, Houston, TX 77023 Price Range: Starting from the upper $200,000s

Starting from the upper $200,000s Home Designs: Five

Five Home Sizes: Approximately 1,500 to 2,050 square feet

Approximately 1,500 to 2,050 square feet Completed Models Available to Tour: One

One School District: Houston Independent School District

Houston Independent School District Sales Center Hours:

° Sunday & Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

° Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Choose from five two-story floor plans in Meritage’s stylish Townhome Collection with up to three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half-bath, two-car garage and sizeable backyard space. All floor plans offer open-concept designs, island kitchens, first floor living spaces, luxurious master suites and walk-in closets.

“The Oaks of Lawndale neighborhood is uniquely situated for couples and families who want a single-family home close to some of the city’s top workplaces and attractions,” said Kyle Davison, Division President for Meritage Homes in Houston. “Whether you want to make it easier to commute, to catch a flight at Hobby Airport or to catch the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, this neighborhood offers an ideal location.”

With Oaks of Lawndale, Meritage Homes offers an appealing alternative to the escalating rents typically found near the city center. Meritage makes home ownership easier and more affordable for first-time homebuyers with transparent prices and low monthly payments, a variety of designer-curated finishes, move-in timelines that fit their schedules, and a streamlined home-buying process with no surprises. Every home is built with industry-leading Meritage energy-efficiency and more than 30 years of experience building better, smarter, healthier homes.

Every home also includes Meritage’s M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell, smart door lock, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. Meritage builds each home with energy- and money-saving features including tankless water heaters, open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and more.

Call 877-275-6374 or visit www.meritagehomes.com/houston to learn more about Oaks of Lawndale.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Contact: Kim Ahrens

713.357.1156

Kimberly.Ahrens@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1767705b-2a1b-4494-85d1-fd2982e0d135

Oaks of Lawndale bungalow home Oaks of Lawndale will feature a townhome collection starting in the upper $200s



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.