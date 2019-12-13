Momenta Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jane F. Barlow to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) today announced the appointment of Jane F. Barlow, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. to its Board of Directors.



“Dr. Barlow’s expertise in market access and commercial pricing will be invaluable as we continue to develop our pipeline of novel autoimmune therapeutics,” said Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer at Momenta Pharmaceuticals. “We are honored to bring Dr. Barlow onto our Board and look forward to leveraging her industry insight as we embark on pre-commercial strategic planning for our potential immune-mediated disease therapies.”

“It is a privilege to join Momenta’s Board at an important time in the Company’s evolution developing novel drug candidates,” adds Dr. Jane F. Barlow. “I look forward to working closely with the dedicated team behind a strong portfolio to advise on effective market access strategy moving forward.”

Dr. Barlow is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Jane Barlow & Associates, LLC, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Real Endpoints, and Board Director at TherapeuticsMD. Prior to her current roles, she was Associate Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health’s Government Services arm where she successfully implemented industry-leading clinical strategies. Formerly, she served as Vice President of Clinical Innovation at MEDCO Health Solutions. Dr. Barlow has extensive experience in steering pharmaceutical development by strategically weighing the value and economic costs that drug candidates bring to the healthcare ecosystem at large. Focusing on cost-effective outcomes, she is dedicated to developing innovative medical and pharmaceutical access strategies.

Dr. Barlow received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine and subsequently completed her residency in occupational and environmental medicine at The Johns Hopkins University, where she also earned her M.P.H. She is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and served as Chief of Flight Medicine at the Beale and Maxwell Air Force Bases. Additionally, she holds an M.B.A. from the University of Alabama. Accompanying her board-certification in occupational medicine, she is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and the American College of Preventive Medicine. She is a diplomat of the American College of Physician Executives and a member of the American Medical Association.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

To receive additional information about Momenta, please visit the website at www.momentapharma.com, which does not form a part of this press release.

The Company’s logo, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks, or service marks are property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about the timing of regulatory approval and launch of our product candidates; development timelines and strategies; the Company’s ability to meet its development and strategic goals; hypotheses regarding certain actions and effects of our product candidates; market potential of our products and product candidates; design, timing and goals of clinical trials ; the use, efficacy, safety, potency, tolerability, convenience and commercial potential of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," “plan to”, "potential," "will," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those referred to under the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Patty Eisenhaur

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

1-617-395-5189

IR@momentapharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Sharma

MacDougall

1-781-235-3060

momenta@macbiocom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.