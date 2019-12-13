Global $15.2Bn Armor Materials Market by Type, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armor Materials Market by Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the armor materials market is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2019 to USD 15.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%.



This report segments the market for armor materials based on materials type, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (kiloton) and value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for armor materials.

The key players profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Teijin Limited (Japan), Tata Steel Limited (India), Alcoa Inc. (US), and Allegheny Technologies, Inc (US).

Growth in the aerospace armor application segment is expected to drive the armor materials market



Increasing security concerns in developing economies and increasing demand for homeland security are the major drivers of the armor materials market. Military modernization programs, security concerns, and political unrest worldwide have triggered the need for armors, thus boosting the armor materials market.



Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for armor materials, as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are spending heavily on defense activities owing to the rising conflicts and tensions with their neighboring countries. The Middle East & Africa has been suffering from severe political unrest, thus boosting the need for advanced armor materials.



Ceramics expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the armor materials market, in terms of volume and value, between 2019 and 2024



The ceramics segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Ceramic armor offers various advantages such as superior hardness, low weight, durability, design flexibility, and high resistance to creep and stress rupture at a temperature of up to 3,002. Ceramic armor is composed of ceramic and few fibers that withstand the blasts, and thus it is used in vehicles and body armors.



Advances and developments have compelled the defense industry worldwide to upgrade armor protection systems to counter the rising threats efficiently. The challenging defense armor vehicles have encouraged ceramic armor manufacturers to integrate many armor materials in a single solution to offer better protection while maintaining the overall weight of the vehicle and providing the solutions at a lower cost.



North America is the largest armor materials market



In terms of value, North America is the largest market for armor materials, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing armor materials market. North America is estimated to continue its investment in soldier security owing to the on-going modernization programs. The US military is undertaking many equipment upgrading programs, which will continue to increase the demand for armor materials in the region. The US was a leading market in terms of consumption of armor materials because of its massive defense spending in 2018.



The defense budget in the country is threefold larger than the budget allocated in China, which is the second-largest armor material consumer in the world. The US Air Force has planned to purchase 70 F-35 fighter aircraft worth USD 10.3 billion, which is expected to increase the demand for armor materials. The US used add-on armor kits on vehicles, which made them heavyweight and posed concerns, such as lack of fuel efficiency, suspension failure, and issues pertaining to mobility and functionality. This has compelled the country to improve the armor designs and requirements, thereby increasing the demand for lightweight armor materials such as ceramics, composites, and para-aramid fibers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Armor Materials Market

4.2 Armor Materials Market in APAC, By Country and Application, 2018

4.3 Armor Materials Market, By Material Type

4.4 Armor Materials Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industrial Shift Analysis

5.1.1.1 Technology Trends

5.1.2 Active Protection Systems

5.1.2.1 Soft Kill Technology

5.1.2.2 Electro-Optical Jammers

5.1.2.3 Hard Kill Technology

5.1.3 Electric Armor

5.1.4 See-Through Armor (STA)

5.1.5 Adaptiv-Camouflage Systems

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Security Concerns in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Homeland Security

5.2.1.3 Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government Regulations

5.2.2.2 Failure to Provide Complete Protection

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Military Modernization Programs

5.2.3.2 Need for Lightweight Armor

5.2.3.3 Changing Battlefield Scenario

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Other Types of Armor

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Lightweight Armor Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Armor Materials Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metals & Alloys

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Alloys is Resulting in the Replacement of Ballistic Steel By Aluminum and Other Lightweight Alloys

6.2.1.1 High-Density Steel

6.2.1.2 Aluminum

6.2.1.3 Titanium

6.3 Ceramics

6.3.1 Ceramics are Most Preferred in Body Armor Due to High Ballistic Resistance, Low Weight, and Durability

6.3.1.1 Aluminum Oxide

6.3.1.2 Silicon Carbide

6.3.1.3 Boron Carbide

6.4 Composites

6.4.1 Composite Materials are Used in Armors for Their High Mechanical Strength and Stiffness

6.4.1.1 Fibers

6.4.1.2 Fabrics

6.4.1.3 Matrix Materials

6.4.1.4 Prepregs

6.4.1.5 Hybrid Composites

6.4.1.6 3d Composites

6.5 Para-Aramid Fiber

6.5.1 Para-Aramid Fiber has Ultra-High Strength, as well as A Highly Oriented and Rigid Molecular Structure

6.6 Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe)

6.6.1 There is an Increasing Demand for Uhmwpe in the Developing Countries

6.7 Fiberglass

6.7.1 Fiberglass is Emerging as an Alternative to Aramid Fiber

6.8 Others



7 Armor Materials Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle Armor

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Armored Vehicles is Due to the Rising Instances of Cross-Border Conflicts

7.3 Aerospace Armor

7.3.1 High Investments By Air Forces of Various Countries is Driving the Market in Aerospace Armor

7.4 Body Armor

7.4.1 Rise in Homeland Security Concerns, Along With the Increased Need for Protection Systems By Law Enforcement Agencies, is Driving the Market In This Segment

7.5 Civil Armor

7.5.1 Increasing Safety Concerns of Civilians is Driving the Market

7.6 Marine Armor

7.6.1 Ceramic Armor Materials are Most Preferred in Marine Armor Applications



8 Armor Materials Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Market Share Analysis

9.6 Competitive Scenario

9.6.1 Contract & Agreement

9.6.2 New Product Launch

9.6.3 Merger & Acquisition

9.6.4 Investment & Expansion

9.6.5 Partnership & Collaboration



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

10.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.3 Honeywell International Inc.

10.4 3M Company

10.5 Saab AB

10.6 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

10.7 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.8 Teijin Limited

10.9 Tata Steel

10.10 Alcoa Corporation

10.11 Allegheny Technologies Inc.

10.12 Ceramtec

10.13 Coorstek Inc.

10.14 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.15 Cerco Corporation

10.16 AGY Holding Corp.

10.17 PPG Industries Inc.

10.18 Safariland LLC

10.19 Leeco Steel LLC

10.20 Armorworks Enterprises LLC

10.21 Other Companies

10.21.1 Xeracarb Ltd.

10.21.2 Waco Composites

10.21.3 AT&F Advanced Metals LLC

10.21.4 Protective Structures Ltd.

10.21.5 CPS Technologies Corp.

10.21.6 Surmet Corporation

10.21.7 JPS Composites Materials

10.21.8 Schunk Carbon Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yg8usm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.