$21.75Bn Automotive Relay Market Study, 2019-2027: Analysis by Type, Ampere, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Relay Type, 48V Relay & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Relay Market by Type (PCB, Plug-In, High Voltage, Protective, Signal, Time), Ampere (5A-15A, 16A-35A, >35A), Application, Vehicle Type, EV Relay Type (Main, Precharge, Quick Charge, Normal, HV), 48V Relay, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive relay market is projected to reach USD 21,750 million by 2027 from USD 14,222 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Increasing modernization of vehicles and demand for safety, luxury, and comfort will drive the automotive relay market



The demand for better vehicle performance and driving experience has led automakers to offer advanced technologies and features in vehicles. Mechanical operations of a vehicle are being replaced by electronic systems - for instance, anti-lock brake controls, wiper controls, and others. Relays are a key component of electronic systems, and hence, the automotive relay market is set to grow during the forecast period.



Premium car segment constitutes the largest market in the automotive relay market



Premium car segment holds the largest share of around 31-35% in the automotive relay market. Improvement and additional improvisation in various applications such as emergency assist, GPS, internet access, communications systems, location-based services, safe airbag deployment notification, and remote diagnostics are expected to drive demand. These features would add to the electronic content of a vehicle, and efficient designing and packaging of electronic content will offer superior performance with reduced weight. This will also help increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Countries such as Germany and the US have a higher penetration of premium cars than other countries. Premium cars require more number of relays as than other vehicles, and thus, the market for premium car relays is the largest.



Asia Oceania constitutes the largest automotive relay market



Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the automotive relay market as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India with the world's highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers. Changing consumer preferences, increasing the disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs are driving automotive production in this region. Presence of major relay manufacturers such as TE Connectivity, Panasonic, Omron Corporation, Fujitsu, and Hongfa also drives the automotive relay market in this region.



The automotive relay market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive relay market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), and Hongfa (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive relay market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Relay Market: Trend, Forecast & Opportunity

4.2 Automotive Relay Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Relay Market, By Ampere

4.4 Automotive Relay Market, By Relay Type

4.5 Automotive Relay Market, By Application

4.6 Automotive Relay Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Vehicle Market, By Relay Type

4.8 48v Mild Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Region

4.9 Electric Vehicle Relay Market, By Relay Type



5 Recommendation

5.1 Asia Oceania Estimated as the Potential Market for Automotive Relays

5.2 >35a Relay Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

5.3 PCB is the Relay Type to Target

5.4 Conclusion



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safety and Comfort

6.2.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Relay Design

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Demand for Higher Switching Capacity Relays for Electric/Hybrid Powertrain

6.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Dc Motor in Automotive Body Electronics

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Involvement of Local Players (Independent Aftermarket) in Relay Market

6.2.4.2 Connected Smart Junction Box and Smart Fuse Box for Autonomous Cars

6.3 Revenue Shift for the Automotive Relay Manufacturers

6.4 Automotive Relay Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)

6.4.1 Automotive Relay Market, Most Likely Scenario

6.4.2 Automotive Relay Market, Optimistic Scenario

6.4.3 Automotive Relay Market, Pessimistic Scenario

6.5 Average Selling Pricing (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Relay, By Region & Ampere

6.5.1 Pricing Analysis, By Region & Ampere, 2018-2019

6.5.1.1 Assumptions



7 Automotive Relay Market, By Relay Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Operational Data

7.1.4 Printed Circuit Board Relay (PCB)

7.1.4.1 North America and Europe are the Largest Growing Markets for PCB Relays

7.1.5 Plug-In Relay

7.1.5.1 North America is the Second Largest Market for Plug-In Relays

7.1.6 High Voltage Relay

7.1.6.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for High Voltage Relays

7.1.7 Protective Relay

7.1.7.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Growing Market in Protective Relay Market

7.1.8 Signal Relay

7.1.8.1 Europe Leads the Signal Relay Market

7.1.9 Time Relay

7.1.9.1 European Time Relay Market is Expected to Witness Stagnant Growth



8 Automotive Relay Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Door Lock

8.1.4 Power Windows

8.1.5 Sunroof

8.1.6 Power Seat

8.1.7 Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

8.1.8 Lighting

8.1.9 Fuel Injection

8.1.10 Air Conditioner

8.1.11 Starter

8.1.12 Anti-Brake System (ABS)

8.1.13 Traction Control System

8.1.14 Cooling Fan

8.1.15 Engine Management Module

8.2 Asia Oceania

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Automotive Relay Market, By Ampere

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 5a-15a Relay

9.1.3.1 Asia Oceania is Largest for 5a-15a Relays

9.1.4 16a-35a Relay

9.1.4.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for 16a-35a Relays

9.1.5 >35a Relay

9.1.5.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for More Than 35a Relays



10 Automotive Relay Market, By Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Passenger Car

10.1.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



11 Automotive Relay Market for 48v Architecture Vehicle

11.1 Increasing Trend in Vehicle Electrification

11.2 Need for 48v Architecture

11.2.1 Belt-Integrated vs. Transmission-Integrated vs. Crankshaft-Integrated Starter Generator

11.3 Impact of 48v on Architecture on Automotive Relay

11.3.1 Impact of 48v Mild Hybrid Vehicles on Relays

11.3.2 Growth in Electrification Technologies



12 Electric Vehicle Market, By Relay Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

12.1.3.1 Asia Oceania Accounts for the Largest Market

12.1.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

12.1.4.1 North America is the Second Largest Market

12.1.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

12.1.5.1 Europe is the Largest Market



13 Automotive Relay Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Automotive Relay Market, By Region

13.3 Asia Oceania

13.4 Europe

13.5 North America

13.6 Rest of the World



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Automotive Relay: Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Terminology

14.3.2 Visionary Leaders

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.5 Emerging Companies

14.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 New Product Developments/Launch

14.4.2 Expansion, 2019

14.4.3 Acquisition

14.4.4 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017-2018

14.5 Right to Win



15 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

15.1 TE Connectivity

15.2 Omron Corporation

15.3 Panasonic

15.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

15.5 Fujitsu

15.6 Hongfa

15.7 Robert Bosch

15.8 Denso

15.9 LS Automotive

15.10 Littelfuse

15.11 Additional Companies

15.11.1 Asia Oceania

15.11.1.1 Mitsuba Corporation

15.11.1.2 Song Chuan Precision Company

15.11.1.3 Goodsky

15.11.1.4 Xiamen Level King Keep Electronics

15.11.2 Europe

15.11.2.1 ABB

15.11.2.2 Siemens AG

15.11.3 North America

15.11.3.1 Cit Relay & Switch

15.11.3.2 Picker

15.11.3.3 American Zettler

15.11.3.4 American Electronic Components (AEC)



