Parliament Speaker attends SADC Parliamentary Forum

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - The Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, travelled last Thursday to Namibia, to attend the 46th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum. ,

At Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Fernando Dias dos Santos was bid farewell by the National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Emília Carlota Dias and by parliamentarians.

The meeting, which began last Tuesday, and ends on December 17, among other things aims to promote a deeper understanding of Universal Health Coverage and its impact on human and social development.

The gathering should also address parliamentary initiatives in the SADC region for a stable and consistent implementation of universal health coverage programmes.

The event, being held under the theme “The role of SADC Parliaments in promoting universal health care coverage by 2030” is being chaired by the Mozambican Parliament Speaker, Verónica Macamo.

The 45th SADC Parliamentary Forum Session took place last July in Maputo City, Mozambique, under the motto “Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation: The Role of Parliaments, Towards Implementation of the Paris Declaration and the Katowice Roadmap".

The SADC Parliamentary Forum was established in 1997 as an autonomous SADC institution and is made up of 15 parliaments in the region, namely Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Leshoto, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, DRC, Eswatini, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

