Nancy McCarthy of McCarthy Consulting LLC to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CALDWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are the most critical asset companies possess. They are the catalyst for market leadership, product innovation, and profitable growth. These facts are indisputable and are validated time and time again by globally recognized consulting firms. The bottom line is - people are your bottom line. So, it makes good business sense for companies to put their people first. As logical as that sounds, creating a culture where employees thrive is not always intuitive or easily accomplished. That’s when a seasoned consultant can truly make a difference.

Nancy McCarthy is a top-notch Human Resources leader, management consultant, and executive coach who has broad experience creating positive work climates. Her business model is to partner with businesses who are looking to improve results and accelerate growth, and who recognize that the most effective way to reach that goal is to focus on their people.

“I partner with like-minded business leaders who invest in their talent because they realize it’s the only way to create competitive advantage,” says Nancy. “When leaders focus on development, encouragement, and purpose, they are literally lighting a path to achieve extraordinary results.”

Prior to starting her consulting firm, Nancy grew her career working in diverse industries including telecommunications, business services, and medical device products. Her most recent position was serving as Division Vice President, Human Resources within a $10b global financial services firm. Her contributions were recognized as highly influential, yet she craved the opportunity to interact with people on a more personal level.

“I left private industry to have the freedom to focus my work not on what the corporation valued, but on what I personally value, which is connecting people with their purpose.”

While her firm is named McCarthy Consulting, Nancy’s tag line is appropriately People, Passion and Purpose. Nancy’s philosophy is when people are encouraged to access their passion in the workplace, it generates greater awareness of their authentic purpose. Aligning passion with authentic purpose produces prosperity for both the organization and the individual. “I view it as a privilege to help organizations remove barriers and develop an environment where contributions are made on a much deeper level.”

“In people-centric companies, leaders inspire their teams to do their very best every day. Not because they have to; but because they want to.” Nancy says. “I wholeheartedly believe that the only way to win in a globally competitive market is to put your people first and foremost.”

Although her practice delivers HR solutions and business consulting, Nancy is ICF ACC certified and also provides leadership coaching. Her approach to coaching is very intentional, making sure there is clarity on what success looks like and how it will impact business results. Many organizations view coaching as a strategic tool for development but may not recognize the financial impact that can be realized through a successful coaching engagement.

“Based on my research and personal experience, I have found that coaching unequivocally can have a direct impact on the bottom line of a company,” Nancy says. “There are ways to measure quantitative results leveraging data such as employee retention and engagement; productivity; sales and revenue; and customer satisfaction. There are also the more qualitative results reported by the individuals which typically include higher self-confidence, less stress, and increased enjoyment of the job.”

With her consulting and coaching engagements, Nancy offers best practices tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. She believes that all organizations and individuals possess tremendous potential. Her passion is to work with clients to uncover their unique gifts and help fulfill their future promise.

CUTV News Radio will feature Nancy McCarthy in a two-part radio series with hosts Jim Masters and Doug Llewellyn, beginning on December 17th at 3 p.m. EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



