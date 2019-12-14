Console Games Market Is Expected To Grow $31.49 billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Console Games Global Market Report 2019 report to its Information Technology category.

The Global Console Games Market Was Valued At About $26.81 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $31.49 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.1% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global console games market is expected to grow to $31.49 billion at a rate of about 4.1% through 2022. The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. However, according to recent data from the Global Market Model, the mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market, and is further increasing at a strong growth – this poses a significant threat to the console games market.

The console games market consists of sales of console games. The console games market is segmented into digital, online/micro-transaction and physical console games.

The global console games market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The console games market is segmented into digital console games, online/micro transaction console, and physical console games.

By Geography - The global console games is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific console games market accounts for the largest share in the global console games market.

Trends In The Console Games Market

Console video game developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on a monthly rotation basis.

Potential Opportunities In The Console Games Market

With an increase in economic growth, technological development, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the scope and potential for the global console games market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard and EA.



