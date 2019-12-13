Contract Logistics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 | Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS, DB Schenker

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

PUNE, INDIA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contract logistics market is experiencing continuous growth and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The trend towards outsourcing logistics and demand for value-added logistics services are expected to grow in the near future. Moreover, demand for supply chain services is expected to witness strong growth in rapidly growing economies. Swift growth of manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies, burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations & technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are projected to drive the market for contract logistics market during the forecast period. Also, an unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector and enhanced focus on risk management in the supply chains and increasing collaborations is anticipated to fuel the growth of contract logistics market with ample of opportunities for the industry players.

The retail is the leading end-user segment followed by automotive and industrial. Increasing diverse and complex product demands from customers, super-competitive markets, rising product customizations, and multi-channel retailing are some of the high profile challenges faced by the retail sector. Solutions to these challenges for the retail sector pertaining to the logistics activities are provided by the contract logistics providers. The other problems faced by the retailers include managing and fulfilling e-commerce transactions, supplying goods to the airports, shopping malls and various retail centres inside the city. The portfolio of services under the retail sector provided by contract logistics spans across all various retail outlets including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, kiosks, e-tailers, and department stores.

The implementation of contract logistics services assists auto industries to increase customer satisfaction, control overall cost, and permits industry to use logistics as a competitive advantage above their competitors. The rapid expansion of the automotive industry especially in the developing economies and the rapid rise in vehicular demands globally are anticipated to propel growth in the automotive segment for contract based logistics market. The need to develop just-in-time and scalable solutions that optimize industrial operations and enhance productivity is one critical aspect in recent times. Further, the fast-growing industrial sector coupled with complex distribution challenges have facilitated the influx of contract logistics services in the industrial sector.

