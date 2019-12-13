Floor Coating Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Exhibit: Rest of the Middle East and Africa Floor Coating Market by Type

The global Floor Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027.

The "Global Floor coating Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylics, Polymethyl Methacrylate, and Others), Formulation (Solvent-Based and Water-Based), Coating Component (1K, 2K, and 3K), Flooring Material (Wood, Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)" The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of floor coating market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant floor coating players in the market and their key developments.

The global floor coating market is accounted to US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global floor coating market. Large population in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for growth of construction sector in the region. Furthermore, the governments of various economies are taking several measures in order to attract private investments in the construction and infrastructure development.

The floor coating market based on type is categorized into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylics, polymethyl methacrylate, and others. The epoxy segment dominated the global floor coating market. Moreover, the polymethyl methacrylate segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The epoxy floor coating is known to create a shiny high-gloss surface that significantly increases the brightness of the interior area. It offers a hard-wearing, durable surface that is able to withstand heavy and continuous traffic. It is quick and easy to install, requires no layout, cutting additional adhesives, or special tools. This floor coating is durable and easy to clean and serves to be ideal for industrial and warehouses applications. The epoxy floor coating is known to resists oil stains and water and also creates a seamless surface that is known to last many years. The epoxy coating can be combined with colors and paints to mask off chips and cracks. The epoxy coating is known to provide a chemically resistant surface that is ideal for manufacturing plants. It is known to offer enhanced safety when the surface contains anti-slip additives. The coating can be applied in various patterns for creating visible driveways or to identify walkable areas.

The global floor coating market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global floor coating market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, China and India are the two key countries in the Asia Pacific region which are expected to significantly drive the floor coating market and also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major players in the floor coating market include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Apurva India Pvt. Ltd, sian Paints Limited, Grand Polycoats, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and 3M Company, among others.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Floor Coating Market, by Type

1.3.2 Floor Coating Market, by Formulation

1.3.3 Floor Coating Market, by Coating Component

1.3.4 Floor Coating Market, by Flooring Material

1.3.5 Floor Coating Market, by Application

1.3.6 Floor Coating Market, by Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Floor Coating Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Floor Coating Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Number of Commercial and Residential Construction Projects

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Floor Coatings in Industrial Applications

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Key Opportunities:

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Floor Coatings in Sports Complexes

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Development of Fast-Cure Floor Coatings

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

