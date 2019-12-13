Consumer NAS Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Consumer NAS Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Consumer NAS Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Consumer NAS Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Consumer NAS market. This report focused on Consumer NAS market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Consumer NAS Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Consumer NAS industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Consumer NAS industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Consumer NAS types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Consumer NAS industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Consumer NAS business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Apple

Dell Technologies

NEC

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Netgear Inc

Synology Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Overview

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a device used to store and retrieve data from a central drive. This device is connected to the local network and can be used by heterogeneous users at the same time for more secure and reliable storage and access to their data. These devices are controlled by a browser-based utility and, therefore, no longer have a keyboard or display in their structure. Consumer NAS devices are incredibly flexible and can shrink if additional storage is required.

In this report, the chapter “Outlook Outlook,” first of all, includes the main dynamics of the market, which consists of the driving forces, limitations, opportunities, and problems facing the industry. Causes and constraints are fundamental, and opportunities and challenges are external factors in the market. Key drivers of the Consumer NAS market include the gradual increase in the presence of NAS in enterprise IT systems, the ignition of unstructured data, and a focus on software-defined NAS and network virtualization. Growing consumer demand for digital data storage, centralized sharing and storage, and the need for automatic backups are among the critical factors in this rapidly growing industry over the forecast period.

However, in this device, where data is stored in a remote place, information security is becoming a severe problem. It is expected to become a serious obstacle to this market growth. Proven market analytics reduces the range of data available through primary sources of data validation and uses them to compile complete market research. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative assessment of market components that are of interest to the buyer. The GLOBAL Consumer NAS market is mainly divided into subsectors that can provide sensitive data on the latest market trends.

Market Segmentation

North America gained a market share of 48% in 2017, thanks to the early introduction of modern storage technologies in American factories. In the region, the implementation of Consumer NAS solutions in North America is expected to grow steadily as expected. Market segments by applications can be split into Business and Home. Basing on the type, there are Archiving, Backup, and Disaster Recovery.

Factors Affecting Growth Prospects

Consumer NAS application storage technologies are increasing thanks to the sheer volume of data generated by social networking platforms, digital entertainment platforms, and smart home systems. This growing trend of storage and sharing of multimedia content among consumers has prompted NAS manufacturers to develop commercially-oriented consumer solutions to gain a competitive advantage in a fast-growing market.

Major geographies

The study covers areas like North America, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, France, the Rest of Asia Pacific, and the Rest of Europe.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Consumer NAS Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

