Diabetic Footwear 2018 Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2026

Diabetic Footwear Industry:

This diabetic footwear market report gives an examination to the period from 2016 to 2026, where 2019 to 2026 is the figure time frame with 2018 as the base year. This report on diabetic footwear covers a top to bottom investigation of the market including statistical and subjective data points, alongside the key market drivers and opportunities and restraints that have positive or negative consequences for the general global market. A selective inclusion has been accommodated market drivers and challenges and opportunities for a nation level market in the individual local segments. The report involves a competitive investigation of the key players working in the market and covers inside and out data identified with competitive landscape of the market and the ongoing procedures and products that will help or influence the market in the coming years.

Female diabetic patients are the major end-users of diabetic footwear as they are more concerned about their physical appearance as compared to men. The study identifies that the increasing demand for diabetic footwear among women will be one of the primary growth factors for the diabetic footwear market during the next four years. The vendors are also focusing on developing fashionable and customized diabetic footwear to cater to the therapeutic and fashionable demands of the female customers.

Top Key Players Of Diabetic Footwear Industry:

Aetrex Worldwide

DARCO International

OrthoFeet

Podartis

Dr. Comfort

Dr. Zen

Drew shoe

Etonic

Hanger

HUSH PUPPIES

New Balance

Propét USA American

Scope of the Report

Globally, diabetic footwear market is witnessing significant growth rate owning to increasing awareness among diabetic patients about use of diabetic footwear. According to the World Health Organization, around 27% of diabetics at risk are exposed to the peripheral neuropathies and more than 50% of those have injuries in the legs; even confiscation that effect convening a high mortality rate across globe. Customized and specially designed diabetic shoes with specific key features such as comfort, raw material etc. are becoming popular among the diabetic patients across the globe as it helps in minimizing the risk of skin breakdown in diabetic patients with pre-existing food disease.

Product Innovation to Drive the Growth of Diabetic Footwear Market

Diabetic which cause poor control over blood sugar can damage many parts of the body, including the nerves and vessels of feet. Due to this reason, consumers suffering from diabetes have high risk of developing foot problems which is influencing the sales of diabetic footwear across globe. Increasing recommendation by doctor to use specially designed shoes which can help reduce risk and promote healthy circulation in feet is also supporting the market growth of diabetic footwear. Increasing innovation activities by key players to develop customized and fashionable diabetic footwear to meet up with the recent fashion trend, primarily coming from the woman population is playing important role in the growth of the market.

Diabetic Shoes to Continue Dominating the Diabetic Footwear Market

The diabetic footwear market is led by the diabetic shoes segment as diabetic shoes provides maximum comfort for diabetic patients compared to sandals and slippers. Availability of various type of diabetic care devices in the market is also supporting the increasing sales of diabetic shoes. Major players in diabetic shoes are progressively focusing on improvement of the online shopping experience through various strategies such as targeted marketing and effective online education to encourage diabetic patients to purchase diabetic footwear through online platforms. The presence of effective online platform by key players and rising internet penetration is encouraging consumers to buy diabetic shoe online along with other diabetic devices/products.

As far as product type, the shoe segment ruled the market in 2018. This is ascribed to high inclination for shoes among the male and female populace. Shoes are much best for office-going individuals, since formal clothing incorporates shoes. The expanding number of working women populaces throughout the years is likewise a main consideration bringing about an expansion sought after for diabetic shoes. Further, highlights, for example, choice to wear shoes in various events or puts, and included security offered by diabetic shoes are likewise boosting the general market development.

The online distribution channel is relied upon to observe the quickest development during the conjecture time frame

Asia Pacific commanded the market in 2018 and is required to show a comparative trend in the coming years

Asia Pacific ruled the market in 2018 and is required to show a comparable trend in the coming years. The district is likewise expected to observe the quickest development during the conjecture time frame. The expanding number of type 2 diabetic patients throughout the years is a central point to help the general marker development of diabetic footwear. Besides, the rising number of geriatric patients is additionally a main consideration that is bringing about an ascent sought after for diabetic footwear throughout the years.

Key Developments in the Diabetic Footwear Market

Jun 2018: According to new Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are allowed to certify diabetes patients’ need for therapeutic shoes which will drive the sales of diabetic shoes in United States.

Jan 2018: Mobile textile company Sensoria Health (an independent strategic partnership between Sensoria Fitness and Genesis Rehab Services) and diabetic mobility garment maker Optima Molliter are collaborating on a smart footwear product capable of measuring diabetes patients’ compliance to prescribed mechanical offloading protocols.



