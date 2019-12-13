The Republic of Kenya’s National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Kenya on the occasion of Kenya’s 56th Jamhuri Day.

This year, we reflect on the increasingly strong bonds between the United States and Kenya following the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership and the launch of the inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue. We look forward to deepening our cooperation through the five pillars of economic prosperity, defense, security and governance, multilateral and regional affairs, and health.

I would like to convey my regards to the Kenyan people and best wishes for peace and prosperity in the year to come.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.