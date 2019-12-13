Tokenomica Adds Support for Euro, Providing a Compliant Way to Trade Crypto-to-Euro, as Well as Deposit & Withdraw Euro

Tokenomica

Tokenomica Adds Support for Euro, Providing a Compliant Way to Trade Crypto-to-Euro, as Well as Deposit and Withdraw Euro

TRIQ TAZ-ZWEJT, SAN GWANN, MALTA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokenomica — the all-in-one financial platform for automated issuance, offering and trading of tokenized securities, — has announced that Euro is now available on the platform. The new feature allows users to trade crypto-to-Euro and vice versa, deposit and withdraw Euro via a wire transfer. All fiat operations are fully compliant with EU regulations.

Currently, the feature is launched for EU residents only and supports the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) system. In the next 6 months, Tokenomica plans to allow fiat operations for non-EU residents using SWIFT payment system.

Outside of providing a completely legal opportunity to exchange crypto for fiat, Tokenomica managed to provide the lowest transaction fees for fiat payments possible, bringing down the deposit fee to 0% and withdrawal fee to 0,35%.

“From day one, our mission was to build a decentralized platform that operates in a regulated environment. The launch of our Euro gateway is a gigantic step in this direction, as it provides the opportunity to lower the barriers to entry on the crypto market and enables crypto traders to withdraw Euro to their bank account in full compliance with the current regulation”, said Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO.

About Tokenomica

Tokenomica is an EU-based financial platform for issuing and trading of smart securities, allowing investors to invest in fundraising campaigns, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology.



