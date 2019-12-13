EZ Mold Inspections near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA

Asbestos Testing and Mold Inspection Company in Murrieta, CA

Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, CA

We're excited to offer asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. We look forward to bringing deep experience, knowledge and insights to the residents in Oceanside.” — Robert Armstrong

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Mold Inspections announces an expanded service area, providing asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California . The inspection company begins expanding its service area in San Diego County. EZ Mold Inspections also serves nine areas in Riverside County, including Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee.Now homeowners, renters and landlords in Oceanside, CA can rely on EZ Mold Inspections for expertise and insights about asbestos testing and mold inspections. During the rainy season, residents may experience water damage from leaks or intrusion in their Oceanside homes. If your home smells moldy or if you're experiencing health problems but you cannot see the mold source, you might want a mold inspection to locate hidden mold.As an independent, third party inspection company, EZ Mold Inspections only offers inspection and testing services in Oceanside with no conflict of interest. The company does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, clients can trust that EZ Mold Inspections has no financial incentive to find asbestos or mold problems and will only seek the truth to provide clients with honest answers.Agreeing that homeowners should avoid conflicts of interest, Danny Lipford from the TV show "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" warns "steer clear of companies offering both testing and mold remediation services. You can bet that if someone’s selling a service, they’re likely to 'find' something that scares you into signing up for cleanup.""We're excited to offer asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. We serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and superior customer service," stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. "We look forward to bringing deep experience, knowledge and insights to the residents in Oceanside."For more information, visit the EZ Mold Inspections website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com Contact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsAddress: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563Phone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsLocated in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

