Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company

Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, CA. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County.

Carlsbad residents deserve mold inspection and asbestos testing services that are honest and ethical. We serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and superior customer service.” — Robert Armstrong

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Mold Inspections continues expanding its service area in San Diego County and now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California . The inspection company is based in the Murrieta-Temecula area. The company now serves nine areas in Riverside County and two cities in San Diego County including Oceanside, CA and Carlsbad, CA.With more than two decades of experience in real estate and mold inspections in Southern California, EZ Mold Inspections brings deep expertise and insights about asbestos testing and mold inspections to Carlsbad, CA homeowners, renters and landlords. The company is known for honest answers, genuine care for people, and ethical business practices.EZ Mold Inspections only offers inspection and testing services in Carlsbad and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, the company is an independent, third party with no conflict of interest, and clients can rest assured and trust that they will receive truthful, honest answers about the condition of their home."Carlsbad residents deserve mold inspection and asbestos testing services that are honest and ethical. When customers call us, they know they've chosen the right mold inspectors because we serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and superior customer service," stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. "We have served Southern California communities for more than two decades, and we look forward to bringing deep experience, knowledge and insights to Carlsbad."Molds are part of the natural environment, existing indoor and outdoor. But mold problems can develop in Carlsbad homes when mold grows on surfaces that are damp or wet. If your home smells moldy but you cannot see the mold source, you might need a mold inspection to locate hidden mold. In addition, you might want a mold inspection if your Carlsbad home had water damage or if you or your tenants are experiencing health problems. Mold could be hidden in many possible places.Carlsbad residents may also want mold inspections and testing performed so they can have peace of mind that their home does not have a mold problem in the indoor environment. For clients who are buying a home or moving into a different home in Carlsbad, California, EZ Mold Inspections can help them find out if they need to be concerned about potential mold problems inside the building. The company has worked with homeowners, tenants, landlords, property managers and realtors.For more information, visit the EZ Mold Inspections website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com Contact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsAddress: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563Phone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsLocated in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

