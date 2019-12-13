Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2019 – Opportunity Assessment, Global Analysis and Forecast Report To 2025

Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Sales And Consumption 2019 Market Research Report

Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages are manufactured by infusing cannabis flower, cannabis terpenes, hemp seeds, and CBD oil into alcoholic beverages like gin, wine, beer, whiskey, vodka, and absinthe.

The Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market report for the forecast period 2019-2025, aims to provide the reader with comprehensive information about this industry. It goes through all the conditions which are present during this time frame. At the start of the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market report, there is focus on providing basic information, before covering specific topics. For instance, the document contains the complete definition of the product/service under observation, used by industry experts. In the report, there is also discussion about the current valuation of the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market. At the same time, it contains a trajectory this industry should follow, if the conditions remain the same.

This report focuses on Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coalition Brewing

Dutch Windmill Spirits

Heineken

Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

SK Rodnik

Corona

...

Market Segmentation

One of the goals is to make the data comprehensive while ensuring maximum readability. The best way to achieve this target is to segment the information, depending on several factors. Region, distribution channel, product type and application are the common categorizations in this report. When it comes to distribution channel, it talks about the supply methods businesses use, to meet the demands of the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market. Under application, the report focuses on which consumers form the customer base. The different variants of the product/service fall under the product type category.

Segment by Type

Gin

Wine

Beer

Whiskey

Vodka

Absinthe

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Latest Industry News

As part of making the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages market report comprehensive, there will be focus on the latest developments taking place in the industry. If there are technological advancements that have the potential to revolutionize this line of business, it will feature in this report. If there are government policies that come into play, this document will cover them.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Industry Overview of Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



...

8 Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Coalition Brewing

8.1.1 Coalition Brewing Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Coalition Brewing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Coalition Brewing Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Dutch Windmill Spirits

8.2.1 Dutch Windmill Spirits Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Dutch Windmill Spirits Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Dutch Windmill Spirits Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Heineken

8.3.1 Heineken Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Heineken Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Heineken Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

8.4.1 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Klosterbrauerei Weienohe Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 SK Rodnik

8.5.1 SK Rodnik Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 SK Rodnik Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 SK Rodnik Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Corona

8.6.1 Corona Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Corona Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Corona Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

