Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

The global vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market size is projected to grow at a healthy rate in the next five years. Vitamin B12 is a naturally occurring nutrient which is essential for the maintenance of the body’s nervous system and blood cells. Vitamin B12 also plays a role in the creation of DNA, the genetic material which makes us who we are. Vitamin B12 is also needed to prevent an ailment called megaloblastic anaemia, which makes people feel fatigued and weak.

An artificial form of vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) is called cyanocobalamin, which is used to treat vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) deficiency in patients with anaemia and people suffering from other ailments, such as infections, or sometimes even in people who take medicines which hamper the body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) from food. Sometimes even people following a vegan diet, who do not consume any animal products, including dairy products and eggs become vitamin B12 deficient and need cyanocobalamin. There are many other uses of vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) in different industries, which is fuelling the growth of the vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) is exclusively synthesized during microbial fermentation, using bacterial strains like P. denitrificans and P. shermanii. Considering the lack of efficient genetic tools to engineer these strains, and the complexity of the fermentation method, industrial strain production is mostly dependent on conventional methods like random mutagenesis and fermentation process optimization. Considering factors such as potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis offers insightful knowledge which is essential in order to understand the vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market.

Top Key Vendors:

Pfizer

Endo International

Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical

Hebei Yufeng Group

Hebei Huarong Pharmaceutical

Jamieson

NCPC VICTOR

Sanofi

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of production, the vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market may be classified into Direct Fermentation, Indirect Production, and Genetic Engineering. From the perspective of industry application, the market caters to the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry, and the dietary supplement industry.

Regional Overview:

From the geographical standpoint, the vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market consists of multiple regions. These are the United States, Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia), the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria), and other regions.

Industry News:

The vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) industry is in need of new bio-engineering techniques, such as systems metabolic engineering, to be able to properly work with bacterial strains to boost production. In recent years, it has been possible to produce this vitamin using microbial organisms which do not naturally synthesize it, such as E. coli. This and other methods are now being used to improve the production of vitamin B12, which is now also in demand in the food and beverages industry. In recent years, vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) has become an ingredient popular with the manufacturers of energy drinks like Red Bull, Go Girl, and others. This is another development which may drive the market growth globally in the next five years.

