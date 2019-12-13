Handed Down Gives Families a Fun Way to Preserve Special Recipes

With Handed Down, your prized family recipes are never out of arm's reach. Handed Down preserves family recipes digitally - and even lets chefs record techniques passed down thru the generations!

Share treasured recipes with family and friends with the new Handed Down App

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Grandma’s signature lasagna, your Uncle’s sizzling

six beer chili, or your Dad’s famous steamed crab? There are certain recipes that you want to

make sure you have tucked away somewhere safe, so those flavors that remind you of home

aren’t lost forever. And while cloud backup has become the norm for important work

documents and family photos, those cherished family recipes are still more often or not written

down on stained paper in a drawer in the kitchen.

Now, there’s Handed Down. Handed Down is available on the App Store and the Play Store. The

app (designed by Integral App Studio) is a fun way for families to get together and share their

secret sauces, delicious dishes and fan favorites in a way that preserves them for generations to

come, yet keeps them just a swipe away when needed. With Handed Down, users can leave a

food legacy for their families, using text, images and even video to show future generations

how to get the color on that roux JUST right.

“Making good food is an important way to pass down shared experiences,” says Handed Down

CEO Tera Schifferer. “Our goal with Handed Down is to give families a way to share those

special moments in the kitchen and at the table with their loved ones, and, if they want to, with

the world.”

Handed Down also has features to help inspire chefs/cooks/bakers to branch out, whether it’s

in their own family or with complete strangers. Each recipe is securely stored to make sure that

it doesn't get lost within the shuffle of life. The recipes also have privacy settings on them, so

they can be kept in the family or made public. Users can follow their favorite

chefs/cooks/bakers and receive updates whenever their chef makes a new post.

“As time goes by, family members get spread out around the globe,” says Tera Schifferer. “With

Handed Down, we can make sure that families can preserve those special moments, even when

they can’t be in the same physical space.”

Tera Schifferer is available for interviews via phone about Handed Down. To schedule an

interview, contact Tera Schifferer at handeddownllc@yahoo.com or Jay Huffman at

jay@integralappstudio.com.

