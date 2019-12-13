Circuit breaker Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global Circuit breaker Market

Circuit Breaker is an electrical switching device that is used for controlling and protecting the overflow of current in an electrical power system. The modern power system includes huge power grids with high voltage and current ratings that can cause a high fault current destroying all the important electrical equipment and devices. For the safe removal of fault, the circuit breakers are operated by producing arcing between switching contacts. During the current-carrying operations, the circuit breakers do all the required work.

The circuit breakers are used for timely disconnection for the different parts of the power system. The different kinds of loads in industries, buildings, commercial complexes, hotels, etc. use circuit breakers of different ranges. In order to keep the electrical components safe, it is mandatory to protect the system from faults, such as overloads, short circuit and earth. These faults can be detected and prevented on time by using circuit breakers. The detection feature present in the circuit breakers starts to blip when a large incoming current is flowing through it.

The Global Circuit Breaker Market was valued at around US$6.5 billion in the year 2017 and is further expected to grow over US$8.9 billion by the end of 2025, developing with a CAGR of about 4.01% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The report also points towards the rising demand from the end-user industries and the increasing power generation at various sites. Porter’s Five Forces, market share analysis, price trend analysis, product benchmarking and company profiling is also depicted in the global circuit breaker market.

Key Players of Global Circuit breaker Market =>

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Eaton, Alstom, Toshiba, Powell, and Larsen & Toubro.

Market Segmentation

The growing power distribution & generation systems in the world and the increasing demand for a smooth and continuous flow of electricity is fuelling the growth of the global circuit breaker market. On the basis of the market segmentation by end-user, the global circuit breaker market has been split into:

• Power Transmission & Distribution

• Renewable Power Generation

• Railway

• Industrial

• Others

On the basis of voltage, the global circuit breaker market has been divided into:

• Low voltage

• Medium voltage

• High voltage

And by application, the global circuit breaker market has been classified into:

• Dead Tank Circuit Breaker

• Live Tank Circuit Breaker

• MV Vacuum Circuit Breaker

• SF6 gas circuit breakers

• Others

Regional Overview

The global circuit breaker market report geographically segments by regions like South America, North America, Asia-pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific, especially India and China are dominating the circuit breaker market followed by North America attributed to the growing investment in innovative technologies to simplify the electrical design applications. However, market growth is slightly hampered by the high cost of electrical devices and equipment. In addition to it, the increasing number of short circuit levels, especially in Europe and the USA are constantly challenging the key players to provide a more efficient and reliable features in the electrical energy supply.

Industry New

Siemens has introduced an HB3-Compact generator circuit breaker that uses maintenance-free vacuum switching technology. This feature makes it suitable for retrofit applications in power plants where space is limited and security of supply is crucial. The adaptable design and installation of this circuit breaker offer power plant operators the flexibility while designing a plant or replacing outdated equipment

