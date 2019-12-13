Ultrasound Devices Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Ultrasound Devices Market

Ultrasound devices are witnessing widening applications in the following diagnostics - urological, abdominal, cerebrovascular, gynecological, cardiac, and breast examinations among others. The application base is supposedly increasing and is likely to follow the same trend in the coming years, thus, generating growth for ultrasound devices and equipment. This observation presents a detailed assessment of the global market for ultrasound devices and equipment market. It asserts that the market is poised to reflect a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The report also includes a detailed study of the drivers and restraints of the market.

Technological innovations are prognosticated to play a significant role in the expansion of the ultrasound devices and equipment market. Also, the boom witnessed in the healthcare industry is poised to have a positive impact on the proliferation of the market for ultrasound devices and equipment in the years to come. The market is prognosticated to attract investments from the healthcare tech startups over the next couple of years. This, in turn, is supposed to catapult the ultrasound devices and equipment market on upward trajectory.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the ultrasound devices and equipment market has been segmented into Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems and Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems.

On the basis of end-users, the ultrasound devices and equipment market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic imaging & surgical centers, and clinics.

On the basis of portability type, the ultrasound devices and equipment market have been segmented into Cart/Trolley Based, and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices.

On the basis of product, the ultrasound devices and equipment market has been segmented into A-Mode, C-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, M-Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Doppler Mode, and Harmonic Mode.

Regional Analysis:

The regional evaluation of the global ultrasonic devices and equipment market is carried on in the analysis for the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, Western Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. A country-level assessment of these segments is also included in the report. Some of the key country-based markets profiled are - Australia, China, Brazil,France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, India, Russia, UK, USA, and South Korea. North America is prognosticated to witness a remarkable growth rate in the foreseeable future. The adoption of advanced technologies is poised to catalyze the rate of market growth in the region. The presence of a massive patient population in Asia Pacific is projected to accelerate revenue creation in the regional ultrasound devices and equipment market. Europe, on the other side, is expected to benefit from the rising healthcare expenditures in the upcoming years.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Butterfly Network has announced the launch of its latest groundbreaking ultrasound technology for animal care, iQ Vet.

In November 2019, GE Healthcare has announced the launch of its ultrasonic devices - Versana Premier and Versana Essential in Uganda for making medical services accessible.

In November 2019, Google’s Nest Hub and Hub Max are announced to come with Ultrasonic sensing.



