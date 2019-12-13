Cycle Computer Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Cycle Computer Market

Introduction

Cycle Computer Market

Cycles are apart from being a transportation vehicle or machinery used for fitness, it is also a lifestyle statement for those who own it for casual purposes but wants it to be technosavy. People with high disposable income prefer to purchase the smart bikes. With advent of technology, almost all systems are being converted to become techno savy in nature. The Cycle that are used for exercise by individuals for leisure purpose, for fitness purpose or otherwise also now can be used with a computing device.

The Cycle computer can be attached to a cycle or bike and it provides heart beat rate, Distance covered, Watch, Cadence, Speed, Ride time, Trip Distance and maximum speed. The Cycle computer can vary in its features considering the manufacturer. It may have features like auto on and off mode when the bike is in stationary mode. It may also show the time left to reach the destination. A Cycle Computer is available thus with lot of features. Price vary as per features.

The gadget is available in two categories such as wired and wireless. The functioning is possible because of the sensors that are attached to the cycle computers. These are water resistant. Advanced features of a cycle computer include temperature, ascent, descent and altitude. These can even be paired with a Smart phone. It can also show the way through GPS system. Some might consider smart phones to be alternative to the cycle computer as it also have most of the features that cycle computers can provide. Phones are not produced for cycling.

Key Players of Global Cycle Computer Market =>

• CatEye

• Garmin

• Polar

• KNOG

• MeasuPro

• Bion Inc.

• Bryton Inc.

• Giant Bicycles

• Trek Bicycle Corporation/Bontrager

• VDO Cyclecomputers

• Sigma Sport

• B’Twin

• Topeak Inc

• BBB Cycling

• Pioneer Electronics

• O-synce

• Blackburn Design

• Raleigh/RSP

• Wahoo Fitness

Market Segmentation:

Cycle computers are produced with in-built sensors, aerodynamic features, crash proof and provide statistics as a rider needs to constantly keep a watch on the speed, distance covered and various other information. The Cycle Computer does all that a fitness band can do. The cycle computer market can be bifurcated on the basis of product type and application. Considering the product segment, the cycle computers are available as Wired Cycle Computer, Wireless Cycle Computer, Wireless and GPS Computer. Based on application, it is purposefully designed for road, mountains, etc. It is also designed separately for casual cycling and competitive cycling.

Regional Analysis:

China and Europe are considered to be the largest market suppliers and Europe is considered to be possessing the highest consumption market across the globe. The major regions where Cycle Computer market is concentrated includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The key countries include United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Brazil in South America; Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; GCC Countries, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt in Middle East and Africa.

Market Growth:

Considering the passion and requirement of technosavy cycle, either for casual or competitive purpose, growth in demand for Smart Cycle is witnessed. Fitness is another reason to own such cycle. Thus, with demand of smart bikes on rise, the cycle computer market also witnesses a boost. The global cycle computer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, which shall reach 320 million USD by 2024.

