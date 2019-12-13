Whole Milk Powder Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Whole Milk Powder Market

Introduction

Whole Milk Powder Market

Whole milk powder is obtained by removing water content from pasteurized milk. The powder is slightly creamy in colour and has a sweet taste. Turning milk into powder helps in increasing its shelf life and allows easy transportation. It finds its application in dairy products, confectionaries, bakery products etc. The powder can turn into milk by hydrating it.

The report provides insights into the current industry trends, forecasts, production and consumption of whole milk powder at a global, regional and company level. The report also includes profiles of more than 15 key manufacturers of whole milk powder, including their active regions and current market share. The report helps you in identifying key products and consumers who are driving Revenue growth and profitability in the industry.

Key Players of Global Whole Milk Powder Market =>

• Kabrita

• Dumex

• Abbott Laboratories

• Wyeth

• Nestle

• Tatura

• Aptaforum

• Frisobaby

• Meiji

• Mead Johnson

• Yili

• Mengniu Dairy

• Yashili

• Bright Dairy

• Beijing Sanyuan

• Huishan Dairy

• Wondersun

• Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy

• Junlebao Dairy

• Heilongjiang Beingmate Dairy

Segmentation

The global whole milk powder market is analyzed on the basis of three key segments. These are product, application, and regional segment analysis. These key segments are further split into smaller sub-segments.

1. Product Segment Analysis

• Regular Whole Milk Powder

• Instant Whole Milk Powder

2. Application Segment Analysis

• Babies

• Infants

• Teens

• Adults

3. Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Regional Overview

The Chinese market is witnessing a surge in demand for whole milk powder. The trend of having coffee topped up with cream and the increasing demand for bakery products is driving the market. The population explosion of the past decade has also played a part in this demand growth. The market will expand further as demand for easily transportable instant milk increases. The growth may also be attributed to technological factors such as the increase in the protein content of the milk powder.

Industry News

The Global Whole Milk Powder is expected to reach $12.6 Billion by the end of 2022. The increase in wholesale prices of the whole milk powder is being experienced globally. China is already purchasing whole milk powder along with other dairy products from foreign countries to meet its demand. Dairy farmers from countries such as New Zealand are selling their milk powder at a mark-up to China. The USA is also ramping up its production to meet its demand both locally and export purposes.

Major Key Points of Global Whole Milk Powder Market

• Chapter 1 About the Whole Milk Powder Industry

• Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 World Whole Milk Powder Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 World Whole Milk Powder Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview





