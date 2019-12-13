Nut Ingredient Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Nut Ingredient Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Nut Ingredient Industry 2019

Market Overview

Nut ingredient is a healthy product that is used in the food industry to enhance the taste and quality of food items, such as dairy, bakery, snacks, desserts, beverages, etc. These are usually high in fat and are a good source of fibre and protein. The nut ingredients have many health benefits that usually reduce heart disease risk factors. The nuts are also a rich source of vitamins and minerals including magnesium and vitamin E. The cholesterol levels and high blood pressure is also reduced and maintained by the consumption of nut ingredients.

Market by Top Nut Ingredient Companies, this report covers

ADM

Olam

Kanegrade

Bredabest

Barry Callebaut Schweiz

Intersnack

Borges

CG Hacking & Sons

Besanaworld

Voicevale

The nut ingredients are also popular due to their significant role in reducing weight and providing longer life. The prevention of chronic diseases like cancer is also attributed to the consumption of nut ingredients. The nuts contain omega-3 fats that are a good alternative of meat hence leading to the preferred consumption by the vegetarians. These nuts are seed kernels that are used in cooking or eating as a snack. For a low-carb diet, the nut ingredients are a rich source of healthy food diet.

The global nut ingredient market report analyses the growing market value for the product by estimating a forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report also focuses on the market value and volume of the global nut ingredients market at the global, regional and company level. The historical data and future growth prospects have also been presented based on a global perspective of the nut ingredient market. The nut ingredients are an important source of nutrients as they offer both taste and health benefits for consumers. This, in turn, is leading to a rise in the global nut ingredient market.

Market Segmentation

The recent development trends and the rising awareness among consumers relating to health and lifestyle and the increase in the disposable incomes of the population are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the global nut ingredient market. The global market has been segmented based on product type and application of the nut ingredient.

By product type coverage, the global nut ingredients market has been split into:

Cashews

Almonds

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Others

And on the basis of application, the nut ingredient market has been classified into:

Bakery Products

Confectioneries

Snacks & Bars

Dairy Products

Others (Salads & Sauces, Desserts and Etc.)

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, Southeast Asia, Europe and countries like Japan, China, and India are among the major hubs for the growth and demand for the nut ingredients. The production, capacity, revenue, price and concentration degree of nut ingredients have been mentioned in the report. The expansion plans, manufacturing plants distribution and the commercial production dates have also been highlighted in the market report. Moreover, the high demand for roasted nuts across the global market is also showcasing an upward trend in the product. Many key players are focusing on the production of roasted nuts. This, in turn, is escalating and providing positive opportunities for global nuts manufactures.

Industry News

Pip & Nut will be launching three range of nut butter cups in the UK using peanuts and almonds. It will be available in three flavours, i.e., the milk chocolate peanut butter cups, dark chocolate peanut butter cup and dark chocolate almond buttercup. These products will be free from gluten and palm oil.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Nut Ingredient Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Nut Ingredient Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Nut Ingredient by Country

6 Europe Nut Ingredient by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Nut Ingredient by Country

8 South America Nut Ingredient by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Nut Ingredient by Countries

10 Global Nut Ingredient Market Segment by Type

11 Global Nut Ingredient Market Segment by Application

12 Nut Ingredient Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continue…..



