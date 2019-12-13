Webcams Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Webcams Market

A webcam is typically a video camera that streams an image or video in real-time through a computer or laptop through network systems like the internet. The device is used mainly during video chat sessions and requires a good bandwidth to run without interruptions. Webcams have become popular in recent years thanks to the advent of high-speed internet and easy availability of tools to make online video calls efficient and easy for a wide variety of audiences.

Webcams have traditionally been used as an additional accessory for a computer and are still available independently, in addition to being used for continuous streaming for various purposes like online traffic cameras, security cameras, etc. The webcam hardware has shrunk over the years, making it easy to be incorporated within the laptop screen or computer display, making it an additional feature for various modern devices.

In 2019 - 2024, the webcam market is set to be on the rise and will experience a golden period, with quick installations of webcams in developing countries and high demand for the smart cities technology.

Key Players of Global Webcams Market =>

• Logitech

• Microsoft

• D-Link

• Lenovo

• Philips

• Ausdom

• KYE Systems Corp(Genius)

• Motorola

• NEXIA

• Hp

Segmentation

As per the study, webcams can be segmented by elements like product, technology, distribution channel and end-user. The product segment analysis can help understand the forecasts by technology like Digital and Analog segments that are driving the market's growth.

By structure, the webcam market can be classified accordingly to the USB port and wireless technology. In terms of end-user, the webcams market can be classified by security and surveillance, entertainment, video conferencing, live events and others that are segments driving market growth. The application segment analysis also gives an understanding of the usage of webcams, which can be for video conferences, remote medical procedures, automobile, among others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the market for webcams is on the rise across regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Of these, North America is likely to be the largest market for webcams thanks to the increased need for security as well as rapid developments under the Smart City Projects. Webcams are installed in multiple public and private establishments in North American cities primarily for security and surveillance. This is also a trend that can be seen in Europe and Asian countries at a rapid pace.

The webcams market in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing population and need for surveillance in rising metropolitan population. China is the emerging country in terms of technology in webcam with India, the Middle Eastern countries, and cities in South-East Asian countries being pegged for the highest growth.

Thus, the market is said to grow further in recent time and will grow rapidly in the forecast period. Apart from this, the presence of several local vendors in the region that are providing cost-effective webcams will boost the market in the region.

Industry News

The increase in global key players' information in the webcams market allows face-to-face communication, which has led to high demand due to rising broadband and internet adaption. Webcams are in extensive usage in educational institutes, offices, hospitals, and is set to grow rapidly for surveillance and security purposes.

