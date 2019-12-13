Dairy-Free Ice Cream Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Dairy-Free Ice Cream Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Industry 2019

Market Overview

Ice cream is one of the most sought after desserts. However, not everyone can digest the dairy base due to lactose intolerance. Many consumers also avoid ice cream due to dietary restrictions such as veganism. Ice cream manufacturers recognised to the need for dairy-free ice creams and developed dairy-free ice cream, which is made from almond, coconut, or soy base to cater to this market. These ice creams come in a wide array of flavours just like dairy-based ice creams.

Market by Top Dairy-Free Ice Cream Manufacturers, this report covers

Swedish Glace

Danone

Tofutti brands, Inc.

Uniliver

General Mills, Inc.

Booja-Booja

Ben and Jerry’s

Talenti Gelato e Sorbetto

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

NadaMoo

There are multiple forces that are driving the dairy-free ice cream market. Catering to lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers is just one of the forces. With technological advancements, it has become easier to manufacture the dairy-free ice creams commercially. The flavour profiles for these ice creams have also increased. Today, there are almost as many flavours as dairy-based ice creams. In addition to these, more and more manufacturers are also starting to produce dairy-free ice creams. The price of the product has also decreased.

The market survey examines the impact of these forces on the revenue from dairy-free ice cream. It also identifies the challenges faced by the manufacturers in marketing these ice creams. Matching the taste of dairy-based ice creams and encouraging more stores to stock them are some of the biggest challenges faced by the industry. The report can act as a reference document for those who want to examine the market. Dairy-free ice cream manufacturers can use it to develop their business further.

Segmentation

The comprehensive report tries to showcase the various aspects of the market by using different segmentations. Manufacturers, the types of base, and places where the dairy-free ice creams are available form the basis of the

segmentation.

The manufacturers that are considered are Swedish Glace, Danone, Tofutti Brands, Inc., Unilever, General Mills, Inc., Booja-Booja, Ben and Jerry’s, Talenti Gelato e Sorbetto, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, and NadaMoo. The revenue, sales, price, gross margin, and market share of each manufacturer is examined.

Coconut, soy, and almond are the different types of non-dairy base for ice cream that are studied in the report. The market share for each is examined to find out which one is most popular.

The dairy-free ice creams are available at supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The most profitable and popular among these over the period 2014 to 2018 is identified in the report.

Regional Overview

Different regions respond differently to the dairy-free ice creams. To understand this difference, the global market is divided into five regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle-East and Africa.

The report discovered that over the period 2014 to 2019, North America was the largest consumer of dairy-free ice creams. It is projected to remain the top consumer in the coming years too. However, Europe is giving it stiff competition since it experienced the fastest growth rate for the dairy-free ice creams. China and the Asia Pacific are also consuming more and more of dairy-free ice creams. The increasing inclination to make healthier choices and changing lifestyles are the main causes of this surge in demand across regions.

Industry News

Developing dairy-free ice creams that can match the flavor and taste of dairy-based ice creams is the main concern at the moment. Increasing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of these ice creams is also the focus of the manufacturers.

