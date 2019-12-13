Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Marina and Port Management Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Marina and Port Management Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 13, 2019
In the maritime world, a number of elements such as risk management, documentation, and procurement play a vital role in the effective management of resources. As a result, maritime businesses make use of a special software that is called marina and port management software, to streamline these processes while cutting down on costs. Ships make use of ports to load and unload cargo while marina refers to a smaller port that is used by ships and smaller boats for recreational purposes. As a result of the marina and port management software, management becomes smoother, more efficient, more productive, and profitable.

The global marina and port management software is growing at a rapid pace owing to the prevailing economic conditions paired with the increase in export and import. Further, the increase in fair-trade agreements between various countries has laid the foundation for a smooth and hassle-free trade activity via sea.

Key Players

Oracle
FenderCare
Marina Master
RMS Marina
SpecTec Group
Total Control Software
Transas Marine International

Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, the global marina and port management software can be divided into the following categories:

On-premises
Cloud-based
Further, based on the type of operating system that the software operates on, the market can also be classified as:

iOS
Android
Regional Analysis

Based on the geographic position, the global market for marina and port management can be classified into:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
North America, especially the US, is the market leader in the industry. However, countries like China belonging to the Asia-Pacific region seems to make significant progress in this sector.

Industry News

Marina Master, a leading European Marina and Port Management software has recently announced a collaboration with Ayacht Technology, an American computer consultant, to give a boost to the demand for its software solutions across various global regions.


Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Market Size by Regions
5 North America Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries
8 South America Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries
10 Global Market Segment by Type
11 Global Market Segment by Application
12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion

