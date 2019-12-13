Space Battery 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A number of space applications such as satellites, landers, launch vehicles, rovers, crew return vehicles, and astronomers’ equipment have the requirement for batteries. Space batteries are used either as an energy storage device or as an instant power source. The world is currently witnessing The CubeSat Revolution, which is resulting in the increased demand for space batteries for the aforementioned purposes.

For the forecast period, it can be estimated that the space battery industry is slated to grow at a steady rate and gain a valuation of USD 146.1 million. The major factors that come at play in the industry are the sustainable demand for spacecraft batteries, sustainable technologies, and compact designs while maintaining affordability.

Key Players

Saft Groupe

Eagle-Picher Technologies

GS Yuasa

Enersys

VARTA AG

...

Segmentation

The report classifies the global space battery market on the basis of the type of battery, namely Nickel-based battery, Lithium-based battery, and Silver-Zinc battery (and others). It was observed that Lithium-based batteries dominate the market and occupy a large chunk of the market share. This is due to the fact that Lithium-based space batteries are not only affordable, but they are also highly reliable and offer high performance.

On the other hand, the report also bifurcates the space battery industry on the basis of the application where it is being used, which includes usage in satellites, launch vehicles, and other devices, gadgets, or appliances.

Regional Analysis

The report monitors, evaluates, and analyzes the market trends for the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Amongst these region segments, North America emerges as a global leader of the industry. This trend is expected to continue for the forecast period. The biggest catalyst in North America’s growth is the presence of NASA, which is working extensively in the field of space and space batteries. The European and Asia-Pacific markets are also posing good growth opportunities for the forecast period.

Industry News

In order to keep up with the current Space Battery demands, the UK’s Leicester University and National Nuclear Laboratory have tied up with Korea’s Atomic Energy Research Institute to develop radioisotope thermoelectric power generators to enable space exploration. These nuclear-powered space batteries are expected to power space missions that would not be possible with the help of conventional space batteries.



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

