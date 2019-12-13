Ceramic Pigments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

December 13, 2019

Ceramic pigments principally referred to as ceramic stains, have extensively opened up distinct and innovative colour prospects for the professional potters and artists. As per experts, adding colour to any particular ceramic art can be a tricky/complicated proposition. Unlike working with regular paints, the raw glaze the farmers put on the prize pots, sculptures, and other poetry items often look totally different as compared to the fired result. So it enables to have a true understanding of all of the possibilities out there for the professional ceramic artists.

Prepared ceramic pigments, generally known as ceramic stains, increase the potter’s palette with endless possibilities. Ceramic pigments deliver a broad range of colour possibilities in clay bodies, glazes, and underglazes. In order to get an entire range of compatible ceramic colours, pigments are utilized with salts and metallic oxides. Generally, ceramic pigments are toxic and partially soluble, which is why these products are mixed with metallic oxides and salts. By mixing these elements, along with silica, clays, and alumina, the industry has come up with numerous advanced calcined pigment systems covering the whole colour spectrum.

Also, ceramic pigments solve some of the issues related to the use of plain oxides. For instance, when pure chrome oxide is utilized as a colourant to obtain green colour, it may volatile or fume in the kiln, generally leading to absorption into the kiln shelves and bricks. Sometimes, the oxide can also affect the actual colour of the glaze. If tin is present in a pastel or white glaze, the chrome actively reacts with the tin to develop a pink colouration. The market report on the global ceramic pigments market highlights the present market trends, dynamics, and growth prospects. The report acts as a key source of guidance and information for the emerging market players, new market entrants, and individuals who are interested in the ceramic pigments industry.

Key Players

Ferro

Shepherd Chemical

WELLHOPE

Rock Team Enterprise

Changsha Zhonglong Chemical

Foshan Chanxin Ceramic Pigment

Zibo Fuxing Ceramic Pigment & Glaze

FOSHAN KINWIN Ceramic Pigment

Six Star Ceramic Colours

Market Segmentation

This market report primarily focuses on the Ceramic Pigments value and volume at a global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, the research report depicts the overall Ceramic Pigments market size by analyzing historical data, present market trends, dynamics, and future prospects. To better analyse the market growth, the global ceramic pigments market has been divided into some crucial market segments based on the type of ceramic pigments being manufactured and retailed in the global market and the major applications and end-users that require these products.

Major product types covered in the global ceramic pigments market report include-

Simple Compound Type Ceramic Pigments

Solid Solution-Oxide Type Ceramic Pigments

Spinel Type Ceramic Pigments

Market segmentation based on application has been given as-

Ceramics & Ceramic Tiles

Coatings

Other

Regional Overview

Based on geography, the global ceramic pigments market has been predominantly segmented into North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Rising advancements and innovations in the Ceramics & Ceramic Tiles industries established across the world are expected to drive the market demand for ceramic pigments. Evolution of coating and poetry art sector can also support the growth of the global ceramic pigments market. Increased product demand from ceramic tile industry verticals is the primary market driver that can positively affect the growth of the ceramic pigments market. The report provides detailed information on major organizations and market players operating in each of the above-mentioned regional markets.

Industry News

Led by Brandi MacDonald, a team of scientists at the University of Missouri is using archaeological science just to understand how hunter-gatherers created ochre paint in North America for the production of rock art at Babine Lake in British Columbia. A nature journal Scientific Reports has recently published this report.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

