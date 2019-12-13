Compassionate Commerce Expands as Online Pet Supplies Retailer, ShopForRescues.com, Goes 100% Cruelty-Free

Eric Turk, founder of ShopForRescues.com, with his rescue dog Gracie ShopForRescues.com is a great resource! When you shop at ShopForRescues.com you can help save horses, dogs and cats!

A Paradigm Shift for the Pet Supplies Industry. ShopForRescues.com Switches to 100% Cruelty-Free Model & Donates 20% of Purchases to Animal Charities.

My heart breaks over and over because millions of animals deserve to hear a kind word and feel the embrace of gentle hands. Too many are needlessly killed. We can do better.” — Eric Turk, founder ShopForRescues.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop For Rescues just may be the first 100% cruelty-free online pet supplies retailer using a socially responsible business model known as compassionate commerce.

Shop For Rescues' mission? Use the sale of its pet supplies to fund 501(c)3 non-profits involved in the rescue of dogs, cats and horses from abusive homes, overcrowded municipal shelters and kill environments.

Impressively, SFR uses up to 27.5% of its gross revenues to support animal rescue groups!

The data from the APPA (American Pet Products Association) says, in 2018, Americans spent $72 billion on our pets. For 2019, it's estimated Americans will spend $75 billion on our companion animals.

Shop For Rescues' founder, Eric Turk, says compassionate commerce is all about social responsibility! Turk hopes to encourage others in the pet supplies industry to follow his lead and, thereby, trigger a paradigm shift. His philosophy: It's not enough just to make money off of the pet industry. It is our moral obligation to give back to helpless, voiceless animals.

SFR’s singleness of purpose is to save animal lives by providing the best cruelty-free online shopping experience. Cruelty-free, as defined by Turk, means that SFR does not sell animal-based products.

Turk points out that 67% of family households in the US have a pet. He says, “just think what we could do if people paused for a moment and changed the way they spend?”

Founded in 2019, Shop For Rescues Inc. is an e-commerce solution whose mission is to save animal lives. Every animal is worthy of a stable environment, food, affection and humane care.

Do good, feel better. Shop for one, save another. Shop for rescues at shopforrescues.com.

Eric Turk is available for interviews at:

ET@shopforrescues.com

404 405-4083



