Keytronic Celebrates its 50 Year Anniversary and Announces a Major Rebranding and New Web Site

Starting in 1969 as a keyboard manufacturer, Keytronic has sustained extensive growth over the years and an unbroken string of operationally profitable quarters for the last 15 years. What started out as a successful original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of keyboards has transitioned into one of the most successful design and manufacturing service providers in the industry.

“Over the past 50 years our logo has evolved as we have transitioned the company from a keyboard manufacturer to a full service engineering design and electromechanical manufacturing services provider,” said Craig Gates, President and CEO of Key Tronic. “Our new logo and web site reflects the youth and vitality of the many dedicated people who have worked at Keytronic over the years. We are looking forward to the next 50 years.”

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. Keytronic provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Safe Harbour Statement

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Keytronic’s growth opportunities, including potential success and related revenues. Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects or targets or nouns corresponding to such verbs. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or revenue or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, such as the success and timing of ramping, availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Keytronic’s SEC filings, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

