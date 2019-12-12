2019 Study on India's Commercial Vehicles Market Landscape with Forecasts to 2030 - The Government of India is Ambitiously Pursuing a Transition to Electrification

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Commercial Vehicles Market Landscape, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian commercial vehicle market is experiencing changes due to heavy regulatory winds, changes in customer preferences, segment shifts, increasing adoption of technology, and digitalization. Aspirational trajectory of economic potential, growing population, consumer commodity spending, infrastructure developments, overall manufacturing, and agricultural output will project the future of Indian commercial vehicle performance.



India is facing major imminent shift of emission from BS IV to BS VI from April 2020 leapfrogging BSV, a move that is aimed to curb threatening levels of air pollution in urban areas. Revised axle load regulation that was announced in July 2018 with immediate effect increases the vehicles permissible operating GVW capacity by approximately 12% to 15% had resulted in nationwide faster freight transportation. The major implication for trucks emanating from GST is the consolidation of widespread small to medium storage yards to regionally centralized large warehouses facility for hub-hub transportation. This has resulted in an increased demand for high GVW vehicles. Truck body code defines standards for body building to significantly improve the quality of vehicle applicable to both OEMs and local body builders. Vehicle scrappage policy, which proposes voluntary scrappage of old vehicle sunder incentive scheme, is unlikely. The Ministry of Road Transports & Highways has clear set regulatory roadmap with a focus on quality, safety, efficiency, and environment.



Proliferation of network and mobile phones is aiding traceability and accessibility of vehicles that have led to the adoption of connected business solutions that deliver profitable fleet management. Awareness of technology and realization of long-term TCO benefits drive the customer to invest in value-added features, moving away from the traditional price-based buying approach. Indian OEMs are heavily investing in R&D on performance enhancement features to withstand tough competition from foreign OEMs. Packaging beneficial features at attractive pricing is preferred during the introductory phase. Traditionally, a market where cowl is highly preferred, OEMs have considerably improved cabin styling and ergonomics that offer an overall superior driving experience.



The Government of India is ambitiously pursuing a transition to electrification and has announced FAME schemes to assist adoption. OEMs, technology companies, and relevant tier suppliers need to invest in relevant R&D with a long-term strategic implementation roadmap.



In 2018, India was the world's 3rd largest commercial vehicles market and the fastest growing globally. Much of the country's population falls into the working-age category, which provides a favorable environment for investment and production output. The permeating middle class is increasing the demand for commodity and consumption goods. High rate of urbanization and development in infrastructure and facilities will increase economic activity. eCommerce has emerged as a vital segment in the logistics sector, with the involvement of multinational companies competing to capitalize on opportunities. Overall manufacturing and industrial segment has garnered investment due to prevailing favorable economic conditions. The commercial vehicle market in India, which is a direct indicator of economic activity, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% from 2018 to 2030, with trucks performing at 2.82% CAGR and buses performing at 4.36% CAGR.



Government initiatives, a strong supplier ecosystem, availability of raw materials, human resource, and economies prospect enable India to emerge as a leading country in the commercial vehicle market. Both indigenous and foreign participants will steer technological and digital transformations needed to help organize the industry and progress advancement.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights of Indian Commercial Vehicles (CVs), 2018

2. Market Definitions and Categorization

Market Definitions

Indian CV Segmentation-GVW

Research Scope

3. CV Performance Outlook

CV Performance Trend

CV Sales Trend

CV Sales Forecast

Forecast Considerations

OEM Landscape

Goods Carriers-Sales of Major Participants in India

Passenger Carriers-Sales of Major Participants in India

4. CV Volumes Forecast-India

Sales Forecast-LCV Goods Carriers

Sales Forecast-MCV Goods Carriers

Sales Forecast-HCV Goods Carriers

Sales Forecast-LCV Passenger Carriers

Sales Forecast-M&HCV Passenger Carriers

5. Segment Trend Analysis-LCV and M&HCV Segment Shifts, Market Share Analysis

LCV Segment Behavior

LCV Passenger Carrier Market Share Comparison

LCV Goods Carrier Market Share Comparison

M&HCV Segment Behavior

M&HCV Passenger Carrier Market Share Comparison

M&HCV Goods Carrier Market Share Comparison

6. Indian CV Exports Review-Key Export Markets, Demand, and Forecast

Indian CV Exports Volume Review

CV Exports-Share of GVW

Key Export Markets-ASEAN, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East

7. Indian Trucks-Usage Practices and Major Applications

Industry Structure-Goods Carrier

Application Split for Truck Industry (LCV, MCV, and HCV)

Application by GVW Segments

Parcel Logistics

Major Core Segments of Parcel Logistics

Construction Materials

Fruits, Vegetables, and Perishables

Agriculture Products

Cement

Tankers and Bullets

Industrial Goods

Automotive

Mining

8. Regulations Outlook-Mandates and Implications on Indian CV

Regulations Outlook

GST Impact

Major Warehousing Hubs Emerge After GST

Axle Load Regulation

New Truck Axle Norms-Understanding GVW Impact

Impact of Axle Load Regulation

Implementation Challenges for OEMs

Overloading Practice in India-Trucks

Evolution of BS Norms in India

Truck Body Code

Motor Vehicle Amendment

Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Implementation of Scrappage Seems Highly Unlikely

Truck Regulations Affecting Vehicle Build Summary in Indian CV Market

9. Indian CV Technology Overview-Technological Progress, Latest Trends, Stakeholder Impact

Technology Roadmap

Technology Roadmap (continued)

Technology Roadmap (continued)

Transmissions Technology Evolution

Transmission Outlook-Manual to Automated

Active and Passive Truck Safety Systems

Cabin Ergonomics

Fleet/Driver Preferences-Fuel Efficiency Improvement

Fleet/Driver Preferences-Safety and Driving Assistance Systems

Fleet/Driver Preferences-Comfort and Ergonomics

10. Electrification in India CV-Initiative Schemes, Product Presence, Penetration Outlook

Hybrid and Electric CVs-Forces of Change in India

Government Initiatives for Electrification

Electric Vehicles (EV) Landscape

Electrification Forecast-Transit Bus Market

11. Telematics in Indian CV-Trends, Services, and Market Outlook

Indian Telematics Roadmap-CVs

Factors Driving Telematics Growth in India

Telematics-aided Services

Telematics in India

Telematics in CVs-Fleet Management Services (FMS) Integration

12. Indian Buses-Application, Major Fleets, and Trends

Bus Industry

Recent Trends in Passenger Transportation

13. Trends Impacting Goods and Passenger Carrier Movement in India

Growth in Urban Regions by 2025

India's Road Network-Fast-tracking Projects

14. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Factors Influencing Indian Truck Market Growth

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

15. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

16. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

