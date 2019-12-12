2019 Study on Superplastic Alloys: Focus on Aerospace, Transportation, Manufacturing and Electronics Applications
The report includes:
- An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for superplastic alloys
- A look at the applications of superplastic alloys, including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing and electronics
- Snapshot of ongoing activities for superplastic alloys in the global and regional markets
- Insights into opportunities and challenges for super-plastic alloy manufacturers and users
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Superplastic Alloys
- Definition
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Global Markets for Superplastic Alloys and Parts
- Global Market for Superplastic Alloys and Parts, by Substrate Material
- Aluminum Alloys
- Titanium Alloys
- Zinc Alloys
- Nickel Alloys
- Manganese Alloys
- Copper Alloys
- Other Alloys
- Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by End Use
- Aerospace
- Automobiles, Trains and Ships
- Manufacturing Equipment
- Electrical and Electronics (E&E)
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Superplasticity Mechanism
- Microstructural Superplasticity
- Dynamic Superplasticity
- Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Superplastic Forming Method
- Pneumatic Forming
- Hydroforming
- Dieless Forming
- Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Region
Chapter 2 References
