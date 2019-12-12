There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,032 in the last 365 days.

2019 Study on Superplastic Alloys: Focus on Aerospace, Transportation, Manufacturing and Electronics Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superplastic Alloys: Aerospace, Transportation, Manufacturing and Electronics Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for superplastic alloys
  • A look at the applications of superplastic alloys, including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing and electronics
  • Snapshot of ongoing activities for superplastic alloys in the global and regional markets
  • Insights into opportunities and challenges for super-plastic alloy manufacturers and users

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Superplastic Alloys

  • Definition
  • Opportunities and Challenges
  • Global Markets for Superplastic Alloys and Parts
  • Global Market for Superplastic Alloys and Parts, by Substrate Material
  • Aluminum Alloys
  • Titanium Alloys
  • Zinc Alloys
  • Nickel Alloys
  • Manganese Alloys
  • Copper Alloys
  • Other Alloys
  • Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by End Use
  • Aerospace
  • Automobiles, Trains and Ships
  • Manufacturing Equipment
  • Electrical and Electronics (E&E)
  • Other Applications
  • Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Superplasticity Mechanism
  • Microstructural Superplasticity
  • Dynamic Superplasticity
  • Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Superplastic Forming Method
  • Pneumatic Forming
  • Hydroforming
  • Dieless Forming
  • Global Market for Superplastic Alloys, by Region

