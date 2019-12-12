IIL Enables Professional Development of More Than 25 Thousand Attendees with its International Project Management Day Online Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project managers, and the organizations for which they work, recognize that continuous learning and professional development are essential to the success of projects. So it’s no surprise that IIL’s IPM Day Online Conference has captured the attention of tens of thousands of people around the world – to date, more than 26,000 have registered, from 127 countries. Thousands more are expected to join before the event closes on February 9, 2020.



The widespread popularity and global reach of the IPM Day Online Conference is understandable: Today’s project professionals want a better way to hear the latest ideas, methods and practices in project management – they want a learning experience that is different, engaging, and truly provides value. And organizations need a cost-effective way to bring learning opportunities to their employees, without sacrificing quality.

IPM Day’s unique online platform hosts keynotes and video presentations from thought leaders and practitioners who are eager to share insights in project management, agile, and leadership, including:

Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute, on how PMI is preparing the world (and its project managers) for new ways of working

Dr. Harold Kerzner, Senior Executive Director of Project Management at IIL, on shifting the project management mindset to focus less on deliverables and more on business benefits and value

Kasia Grzybowska, Head of Project Portfolio Management at Nestlé, on how to turn a portfolio into a value enabler

Dr. Diane Hamilton, Author and CEO of Tonerra, on curiosity’s role in improving engagement, innovation and productivity

J. LeRoy Ward, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at IIL, on the best ways organizations and project managers can work together to deliver value

Dynamic videos and interactive features like an “Exhibit Hall” and “Networking Lounge” bring the conference experience to life on screen.

Pamela, a Project Manager from HPE, says, “This was my first time participating in IPM Day. I really enjoyed the experience and I stayed tuned in to the videos, as the content and the speakers kept it interesting and a great learning experience.”

Ranging from first-time to multi-year participants, the feedback has been stellar, and truly highlights the value that IIL’s online events are delivering to professionals around the world.

R.W., a Program Manager from IBM, agrees that the quality of speakers and topics are one of the main draws: “I have been coming to the virtual IPM Day events for the past 3 years now and really look forward to them. The presenter lists are phenomenal, the topics are always fresh and in-the-moment , and the event itself is run extremely well.” He adds, “The personal return on investment is outstanding!”

The ability to attend from anywhere, on a flexible schedule is another benefit. C.J., a consultant and Project Manager from PCG, says, “It was easy to ‘attend’ virtually, easy to work around a busy schedule… I'd highly recommend this to anyone working in a PM capacity. There were lots of great ideas that I plan to take back to my organization.”

More than a million individuals around the world hold credentials with the Project Management Institute (PMI), and Professional Development Units are essential for maintaining certifications such as the Project Management Professional (PMP)®. June, a project manager, says “This was a wonderful way to earn PDUs, get educated in the latest ideas and network! And, all without leaving the comfort of my work cube or my home set-up. The length of time allowed is a great feature. I can do this during my lunch break or whenever I have the time!”

Participants also receive complimentary access to two on-demand courses developed by IIL: Agile and Scrum Fundamentals and Project Leadership Skills, which are led by experienced SMEs Rubin Jen and Ed Lively. These courses, plus the event keynotes and presentations, provide up to 30.5 PMI PDUs.

Sander Boeije, IIL’s Online Conference Program Manager, comments, “It is fantastic to see our combined efforts come together to excite, motivate and inspire others. I am humbled by the opportunity to give back to the global project management community.”

To learn more about IPM Day and register, please visit the event homepage .

About IIL (International Institute for Learning, Inc.)

IIL’s dedication to organizational improvement using Intelligence, Integrity, and Innovation has solidified itself as a dedicated learning partner to thousands of global organizations for over 25 years. Classroom, virtual, on-demand courses, online conferences and customized learning solutions aim to not only educate, but empower participants. Learn more at https://www.iil.com .

