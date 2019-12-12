SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PGNX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Progenics’ agreement to be acquired by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Progenics will receive 0.2502 of a share of Lantheus common stock for each share of Progenics owned.

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: THOR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Synthorx’s agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Shareholders of Synthorx will receive $68.00 per share in cash for each share of Synthorx owned.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: AYTU ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aytu’s entry into an agreement with Cerecor Inc. Aytu agreed to purchase certain assets from Cerecor for approximately $32 million, consisting of $4.5 million in cash and a number of shares of Aytu.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ARQL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ArQule’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Merck & Co., Inc. Shareholders of ArQule will receive $20.00 per share in cash for each share of ArQule owned.

