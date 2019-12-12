TNT Parts in SC wins inaugural Apex Award from Minimizer

New award honors distributor with most creative POP display

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking to recognize its distributor with the best and most creative point-of-purchase (POP) display, Minimizer has presented TNT Parts in Pelzer, South Carolina, with its inaugural Apex Award.

“I have a great relationship with TNT Parts, so we speak after hours quite often. When I called Terry (Hunsinger, branch manager), he was overly excited and told me he had a feeling they would win because their showroom looks fantastic,” Minimizer Southeast Territory Manager Michael Truitt said. “TNT Parts puts their best foot forward every day, and it was awesome to let them know they were number one.”

“I don’t know of another heavy duty supplier that offers more POP items than Minimizer, and the APEX award helps distributors improve the look of their showroom. Plus, in many cases, it creates a noticeable increase in sales revenue,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said.

A panel of five Minimizer employees judged finalists from each of the company’s 12 territories.

“It’s not just about the best-looking showroom. Many distributors have really small showrooms, and they’re still potential winners because we have points allocated for best use of space and creativity,” Hansen said.

Minimizer plans on rerunning the promotion in 2020.

“Showrooms are often small and force distributors to be creative, so I hope that more people will see this and make more room for us in 2020,” Truitt said.

“Our Territory Managers are competitive by nature, and we’ve ramped up the bragging rights to win the Apex Award,” Hansen said.

Steve Hansen Minimizer 8002483855 steve@minimizer.com



