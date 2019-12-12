Secretary Azar Statement on Confirmation of Stephen Hahn as FDA Commissioner
Today, the United States Senate voted, 72-18, to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as Commissioner of Food and Drugs. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:
“I congratulate Dr. Hahn and thank the Senate for prioritizing his nomination. President Trump has chosen a superbly qualified leader for FDA, and Dr. Hahn garnered strong bipartisan support. Having a confirmed FDA Commissioner of Dr. Hahn’s caliber will be a major boost to the already rapid pace of the President’s aggressive public health agenda. Dr. Hahn brings an impressive set of scientific and leadership qualifications to the job, and I look forward to seeing the FDA and its people thrive under his leadership. I am also grateful to Admiral Brett Giroir and Dr. Ned Sharpless for their dedicated work as Acting Commissioners and for their enduring commitment to public health.”
