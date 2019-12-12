The New World of Medical Tourism Series Features Amazing Germ Killing Breakthrough

This amazing molecule HOCL, a.k.a. hypochlorous acid, has gotten a new twist. The Revolutionary company behind the latest advancements in HOCL

In a world with a myriad of complex diseases,infections and germs, the sheer simplicity of this solution is nearly miraculous.

This is a story that had to be told. And needs to CONTINUE to be told. Until the world stands up and takes notice.” — Mark Allan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US , December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a molecule that your body produces to fight infection and to promote healing. It's the same molecule used by your cat or dog, by birds, fish, and even some insects. It's been around for hundreds of millions of years, 100 times more potent than bleach, but safe enough (when properly modified) to spray in your eye, to breath as a fog, or to drink.The molecule is HOCL, a.k.a. hypochlorous acid.Hypochlorous has been used in the medical field for many years, across a wide range of treatments and therapies. In fact, it is the only antimicrobial where the exact same product is EPA approved to be a Hospital Grade Disinfectant and also FDA approved to treat wounds or burns. This same remarkable solution actually does both!The problem has been that HOCL was unstable. It breaks down in your body seconds after it's created by your white blood cells. The same happens when it's synthesized bedside in hospitals to fight infection.Which has made it's use in the Healthcare and Consumer world extremely limited. Until now.Dan Terry, co-founder/CEO of Briotech and the entire Briotech team have developed a process for making HOCL stable. Stable when frozen or hot. Stable when misted. Stable in a bottle for years.And NOW, the top Medical Facilities and Research Organizations like those featured on The New World of Medical Tourism can use Briotech products safely and effectively because Briotech's formulations are HOCL in the purest form. Briotech's unique, scalable production methods yield consistent formulations that are simple, natural, effective, and available in limitless capacity to serve a variety of industries.Which is why The New World of Medical Tourism Series (as seen on CNN Int'l in over 200M+ HH's, and over 100 countries across the globe) decided to showcase this breathtaking medical breakthrough as its Healthcare Product Spotlight of the Month. Executive Producer Mark Allan: "Because HOCL has, in the past, not adequately addressed the primary questions and concerns pertaining to it's stability in certain forms, it's often overlooked (quite justifiably) as a viable solution in many cases. But with the groundbreaking work done by BRIOTECH to overcome those issues, this was a subject that we simply felt compelled to present to the world. This is a story that had to be told. And needs to CONTINUE to be told. Until the world stands up and takes notice".But even more inspiring is the fact that the BRIOTECH vision has always been focused on what HOCL can do for the good of mankind, in medicine and in healthcare.In a mission as pure as their HOCL, BRIOTECH has set a goal to make a lasting and positive impact in health, healing, and sanitization, worldwide, by revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare and infection control measures.The BRIOTECH segment will be seen in December/January in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and across the globe. Check your local listings.



