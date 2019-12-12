Now Available Avid S1 Brings Mixing Speed and Software Integration of High-End Pro Consoles to Home Studios

Avid S1 delivers the massive mixing power of larger consoles like the Avid S6, in a more compact and affordable control surface for smaller facilities and projects or home studios

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced the availability of the Avid S1 audio control surface designed for music mixing, audio post and video production artists. Avid S1, priced at $1,295 USD MSRP, delivers the unparalleled speed, rich visual feedback, and software integration of Avid’s high-end consoles in a portable, slimline surface that’s an easy fit for any space or budget.



Avid S1 gives audio specialists the hands-on speed, precision, and software integration needed to deliver better-sounding mixes faster. From recording and editing tracks to mixing and monitoring in stereo or surround, Avid S1 provides the comprehensive control and visual feedback to accelerate any music workflow. Like the industry-standard Avid S6 and Avid S4 , Avid S1 is powered by EUCON™ to offer deep integration with Pro Tools ® and Media Composer ® , plus native support for third-party audio and video applications like Logic Pro, Cubase, Premiere Pro, and more. Users can even switch between multiple applications—and workstations—at the touch of a button, providing the most fluid editing and mixing experience.

Avid S1 tightly integrates with the free Avid Control app for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, providing rich visual feedback to enhance workflows, ergonomic efficiency, and Avid S6-style metering and processing views so users can navigate large sessions quickly, mix more intuitively, and quickly turn around better sounding mixes. From touch-sensitive motorized faders and knobs to fast-access touchscreen workflows and Soft Keys for completing complex tasks with a single touch, Avid S1 provides the speed and versatility to accelerate any music, audio post, or video project. Users also can easily scale the surface as their needs grow by connecting up to four units together—and even add an Avid Dock—to create a single extended and integrated surface.

“We designed the Avid S1 control surface with home or smaller studios and budgets in mind,” said Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Marketing, Audio & Video Solutions at Avid. “We strive to give customers the integrated hardware and software workflows they need to create the best sounding mixes. The Avid S1 enables users to create complex mixes without having to compromise on quality and opens up a world of capabilities never before possible with a control surface at this price.”

Avid S1 will be on display at Avid’s NAMM Show 2020 booth (#15502), January 16-19, 2020.

Avid S1 is now available. For more information and a list of authorized Avid resellers, visit Avid.com/S1 .

