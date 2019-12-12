Global Cement Market Outlook Report 2019-2021: Data on Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cement Market (Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports): Insight, Trends and Forecast (2019-2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cement consumption volume is expected to reach 4.42 billion ton in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.96%, for the duration spanning 2018-2021.

Factors such as increasing construction activities, rising urbanization and higher disposable income are likely to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by depleting fossil fuel reserves. A few notable trends include expansion of civil engineering sector on a global scale, rising demand for green cement and increasing infrastructure projects in developing regions.



The global cement industry is expanding in terms of production as well as consumption volume. The rising construction activities at a fast pace is promoting the cement demand considerably. The market demand for cement from civil engineering industry is rising strongly, due to the increasing investment by government on residential as well as public work sectors. This is enabling the cement manufacturers to produce cement on a large scale and thereby raising the consumption volume also.



The largest regional market is China, owing to the growing construction sector at a fast pace. Further, China is likely to witness some fall in consumption volume due to economic conditions and high prices of cement. Moreover, Emerging Asia (including India and Indonesia) and Middle East & Africa (including Egypt and Algeria) are also likely to grow considerably in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cement market, which is segmented into production, consumption, imports & exports.

The major regional markets (Emerging Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America and Developed Asia), along with the country coverage of China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Algeria, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, France, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, the U.S., Canada and Japan have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement, Anhui Conch, Cemex, Vulcan Materials and Eagle Materials) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Cement

1.2 Types of Cement



2. Global Cement Market Analysis

2.1 Cement Consumption Volume Forecast

2.2 Cement Consumption by Region



3. Regional Cement Market Analysis

3.1 Emerging Asia

3.1.1 China Cement Consumption Volume Forecast

3.1.2 India Cement Production and Consumption Volume Forecast

3.1.3 India Cement Consumption by End Markets

3.1.4 Indonesia Cement Production and Consumption Volume Forecast

3.2 Middle East & Africa

3.3 Latin America

3.4 Western Europe

3.5 Eastern Europe

3.6 North America

3.7 Developed Asia



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities

4.1.2 Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Disposable Incomes

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Civil Engineering Sector at Global Scale

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Green Cement

4.2.3 Increasing Infrastructure Projects in Developing Regions

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Depleting Fossil Fuel Reserves



5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Cement Capacity and Number of Plants by Top Players

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison

5.2 Emerging Asia

5.2.1 Indonesia Cement Market Share by Company

5.3 Developed Asia

5.3.1 Japan Cement Market Share by Company

5.4 North America

5.4.1 Canada Cement Market Share by Company

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Brazil Cement Market Share by Company

5.5.2 Colombia Cement Market Share by Company

5.6 Western Europe

5.6.1 France Cement Market Share by Company

5.6.2 Germany Cement Market Share by Company

5.6.3 Italy Cement Market Share by Company

5.6.4 Spain Cement Market Share by Company

5.6.5 The UK Cement Market Share by Company

5.7 Eastern Europe

5.7.1 Russia Cement Market Share by Company

5.7.2 Ukraine Cement Market Share by Company

5.7.3 Poland Cement Market Share by Company

5.8 MEA

5.8.1 Algeria Cement Market Share by Company

5.8.2 Egypt Cement Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 LafargeHolcim

6.2 Heidelberg Cement

6.3 Anhui Conch

6.4 Cemex

6.5 Vulcan Materials

6.6 Eagle Materials



