Global Bearings Market Forecasts to 2023: Rapid Industrialization, Inclining Mining Equipment Industry, Growing Automotive Industry, Increasing Urban Population

The global bearings market value is forecasted to reach US$51.62 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.44%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as rapid industrialization, inclining mining equipment industry, the growing automotive industry, increasing urban population and growing railway bearings industry are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by increasing raw material prices, stringent regulations and high penetration of counterfeit bearing products in emerging nations.

A few notable trends include the integration of IoT with bearings, increasing adoption of magnetic bearings, the emergence of application-specific bearings, growing preference for plastic bearings and high demand for integrated bearings in wind turbines.



The bearings industry consists of manufacturers of ball (open & sealed deep groove ball bearings) and roller (cylindrical, spherical, tapered & needle) bearings. Major application fields of bearings are automotive (OEM & aftermarket) and industrial (mining, aerospace, construction, agriculture, electrical & energy) sector. In terms of raw materials, bearings are manufactured primarily from steel.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific, due to improving economic conditions and growing mining and construction operations in emerging countries. China represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels, owing to growing sales of magnetic & smart bearings products in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bearings market, segmented on the basis of types i.e. Ball & Roller and Applications i.e. Industrial & Automotive.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe) have been analysed along with country coverage of China, Japan, India, US & Canada.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. AB SKF, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, JTEKT Corporation and The Timken Company are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Ideal Properties

1.4 End Users and Applications

1.5 Manufacturing Process



2. Global Bearings Market Analysis

2.1 Global Bearings Market Value

2.2 Global Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Bearings Market Value by Segment

2.3.1 Global Ball Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Roller Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Bearings Market Value by Application

2.4.1 Global Industrial Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4.2 Global Industrial Bearings Market Value by Segment

2.4.3 Global OEM Industrial Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4.4 Global Aftermarket Industrial Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4.5 Global Automotive Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4.6 Global Automotive Bearings Market Value by Segment

2.4.7 Global OEM Automotive Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.4.8 Global Aftermarket Automotive Bearings Market Value Forecast

2.5 Global Bearings Market Value by Region



3. Regional Bearings Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Value by Country

3.1.3 China Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.4 China Bearings Market Value by Application

3.1.5 China Automotive Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.6 China Industrial Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.7 Japan Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.8 India Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.9 India Bearings Market Value by Segment

3.1.10 India Ball Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.11 India Roller Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.12 India Roller Bearings Market Value by Segment

3.1.13 India Bearings Market Value by Application

3.1.14 India Industrial Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.1.15 India Automotive Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.2.2 North America Bearings Market Value by Country

3.2.3 The U.S. Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.2.4 Canada Bearings Market Value Forecast

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Bearings Market Value Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Industrialization

4.1.2 Inclining Mining Equipment Industry

4.1.3 Growing Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.5 Swelling Indian Railway Bearings Industry

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Integration of IoT with Bearings

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Magnetic Bearings

4.2.3 Emergence of Application-Specific Bearings

4.2.4 Growing Preference for Plastic Bearings

4.2.5 High Demand for Integrated Bearings in Wind Turbines

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Prices

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 High Penetration of Counterfeit Bearing Products in Emerging Nations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Bearings Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Product Split Share Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - Industrial Bearings Sales by End Market Comparison

5.1.6 Key Players - Aerospace Bearings Market Share Comparison

5.1.7 Key Players - Automotive Bearings Market Share Comparison

5.1.8 Key Players - Automotive Bearings Sales by Product Type Comparison

5.1.9 Key Players - Bearings Sales by Region Comparison

5.1.10 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.2 India Bearings Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 AB SKF

6.2 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

6.3 NSK Ltd.

6.4 NTN Corporation

6.5 JTEKT Corporation

6.6 The Timken Company



