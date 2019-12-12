HEIDENHAIN’s New ETEL Motion Platform for Semiconductor Wins LEAP Award

-TELICA Delegates Accept Silver in Motion Control-

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL -, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ground-breaking new ETEL TELICA motion platform designed for semiconductor manufacturing was the recipient of the LEAP award at a ceremony in Santa Clara, CA, on December 9. Presented with the Silver LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) in the category of Motion Control, representatives of ETEL of the HEIDENHAIN group were on hand to accept.

TELICA is ETEL’s newly developed positioning platform dedicated to die bonding applications for back-end semiconductor processes. “TELICA offers users a new level of performance never before seen,” explained HEIDENHAIN Motion System Sales Engineer Daniel Wiseman. “Nothing else on the market can do this kind of speed at this kind of accuracy over such a large placement area.”

This new TELICA system allows users to handle the requirements of next generation advanced packages with a placement accuracy in the µm range, over a working space of up to 870 x 800 mm (therefore compatible with large panels 720x 650), during extraordinary high duty cycles and throughput.

“We are honored to be recognized by the LEAP organization for this new industry development, and are committed to drive innovation both in motion systems and controls to provide highly differentiated solutions to our customers,” said Peter Suliga,

HEIDENHAIN Regional Sales Manager, Motion Systems Division.

LEAP is a design engineering product competition celebrating the best components and services across the mechanical and electrical engineering design space across 13 categories. The awards program is supported by the three leading publications in design engineering: Design World, Fluid Power World and EE World.

About HEIDENHAIN

Dr. Johannes HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL.

Photo caption : HEIDENHAIN’s Daniel Wiseman (left) and LJ Macaraeg accept the silver LEAP awarded to ETEL for its ground-breaking TELICA motion platform.

Downloadable digital image at :

https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/Leap-Awards_Winning-Photos_web.jpg

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN 8475194702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us



