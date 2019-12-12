2019 Study on Insurtech: Market Projections & Trends in Venture Funding for Global Insurance and Insurtech Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurtech: Fresh Legs for a Tired Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A conceptual study of technology-led startup companies (or Insurtechs) within the insurance industry

Market projections of the overall global insurtech market and trends in venture funding for global insurance and insurtech companies

Listing of top insurtech companies (with over 100 employees) and their core business areas

Knowledge about new digital and analytical technology of data and analytics and their role in enhancing efficiency of Insurtech in the market

Information pertaining to how the implementation of next-generation technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and blockchain are reshaping the insurance value chain

Chapter 1 Insurtech Value Chain and Ecosystem

Introduction

Segments

Opportunity Sizing

Geography

Insurtech Value Chain

New Offerings

New Products

New Personalized Services

New Business Models

Customer Centricity

Underwriting

Efficiencies

Claims

Insurtech Ecosystem

Complementarity

Partnerships

Conclusion: The Next Steps for Insurtech

