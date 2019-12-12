2019 Study on Insurtech: Market Projections & Trends in Venture Funding for Global Insurance and Insurtech Companies
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurtech: Fresh Legs for a Tired Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
- A conceptual study of technology-led startup companies (or Insurtechs) within the insurance industry
- Market projections of the overall global insurtech market and trends in venture funding for global insurance and insurtech companies
- Listing of top insurtech companies (with over 100 employees) and their core business areas
- Knowledge about new digital and analytical technology of data and analytics and their role in enhancing efficiency of Insurtech in the market
- Information pertaining to how the implementation of next-generation technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and blockchain are reshaping the insurance value chain
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Insurtech Value Chain and Ecosystem
- Introduction
- Segments
- Opportunity Sizing
- Geography
- Insurtech Value Chain
- New Offerings
- New Products
- New Personalized Services
- New Business Models
- Customer Centricity
- Underwriting
- Efficiencies
- Claims
- Insurtech Ecosystem
- Complementarity
- Partnerships
- Conclusion: The Next Steps for Insurtech
Chapter 2 References
