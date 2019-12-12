Global Geosynthetics Market Set to Reach $20.12B by 2025 - Key Industry Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geosynthetics Market Size Report & Trend Analysis By Product (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geocells), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025, according to this report.



The increasing penetration of geosynthetic products during hydraulic fracturing in the exploration and production of shale gas as disposal ponds for fresh water is expected to drive product demand.



Geotextiles and geogrids are majorly used for soil reinforcement on account of their ability to prevent the mixing of piping and soil as well as to aid in preserving the strength of the construction aggregate. Furthermore, rapid growth in the construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for geosynthetics for soil reinforcement.



The regulatory trends regarding the environmental protection in mining and landfills has ensured the penetration of geotextiles in these applications; thereby having a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the government agencies in the UK, U.S., and Germany have made the use of geotextiles mandatory in road construction; thereby complementing the product demand.



Rising application of geotechnical materials for facilitating the process of soil compaction in road construction is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of geosynthetics in transportation industry owing to its ability to improve underlying soil stability in roadway and railway tracks is expected to complement industry growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Geocells are estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025, on account of the increasing product penetration in earth reinforcement and slope protection applications

Drainage application accounted for 16.5% of the volume share of geotextiles in 2018, owing to the product's ability to provide a high percentage of the open area; high flow capacity; fast installation; and reduction in soil excavations

North America geosynthetics market accounted for 25.8% of the global revenue share in 2018, owing to the increasing shale gas production in the U.S. and Canada coupled with the application of geomembrane in the hydraulic fracturing process

China is estimated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 on account of the rising government spending on large infrastructural projects coupled with increasing penetration of the product in the mining industry for containment and wastewater

Major players in the geosynthetics market are engaged in providing all geosynthetic products with different specifications and customization along with project consultation, which aids the companies in gaining an edge over its competitors

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Geosynthetics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Geosynthetics Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer power

3.7.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.8. Case Studies



Chapter 4. Geosynthetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Geotextiles

4.3. Geomembranes

4.4. Geogrids

4.5. Geonets

4.6. Geocells



Chapter 5. Geosynthetics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Snapshot

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.5. Central & South America

5.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Public Companies

6.5. Private Companies



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

7.2. GSE Holdings, Inc.

7.3. NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

7.4. Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

7.5. Low and Bonar PLC

7.6. Propex Operating Company, LLC

7.7. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

7.8. TENAX Group

7.9. AGRU America

7.10. Global Synthetics

7.11. HUESKER Group

7.12. TYPAR

7.13. PRS Geo-Technologies

7.14. Solmax

7.15. Tensar International Corporation



