Red River Bank adds to banking team in Southwest Louisiana

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to the recent purchase of a banking center location earlier this month in Sulphur, Louisiana, long-time Lake Charles, Louisiana banker and community leader Fil Bordelon has joined the Red River Bank commercial banking team. Bordelon has over 20 years of experience in commercial and agricultural banking in Southwest Louisiana. He is a Marksville native and graduate of Louisiana State University. Bordelon joins the Red River Bank Lake Charles team of Barry Brown, who has been responsible for Red River Bank’s entry and growth in the Lake Charles community, and local private banking specialist, Lesley Warren.



Blake Chatelain, Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer said, “As we continue to strategically move into other areas of Louisiana, it’s important to add quality bankers who are customer-focused. Fil is a great fit for the Red River Bank team and will provide excellent service and financial expertise for our commercial customers.”

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is the sixth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 24 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net .

Media Contact:

Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director

ejones@redriverbank.net

318-561-5903-office 318-664-1513-cell

Fil Bordelon VP, Commercial Lending



