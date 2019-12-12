Goodnation & Mayacamas Ranch Launch Fund That Enables Californians to Donate PG&E Settlements to Wildfire Victims

The Rise and Regenerate Fund Allows Residents to Direct Claim Settlement Funds to Nonprofits Aiding Marginalized Victims

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CALISTOGA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodnation , the first philanthropic advising platform to connect donors with top-performing charities that reflect their values and interests, today announced it has partnered with Mayacamas Ranch , a center for healing and regeneration that was lost in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, to create the Rise and Regenerate Fund, helping wildfire victims still on the road to recovery.



Available through Goodnation’s online platform , the fund enables Northern Californians to seamlessly donate all or a portion of their PG&E settlement funds to nonprofits focused on helping victims without the resources and support needed to fully recover. Anyone can donate any amount of money through the fund.

The Dec. 31, 2019 deadline to file for $13.5 billion PG&E set aside in wildfire compensation is rapidly approaching. PG&E equipment was blamed for starting fires that affected as many as 100,000 people eligible to file a claim. However, recent reports show a majority of wildfire victims have not yet filed claims, or might not even apply for their wildfire damage financial settlements, in part because they think there are others in greater need of support.

“It may seem counterintuitive that people donate money they are receiving as compensation for damages to their property, but many California wildfire victims are not filing claims because they feel there are others who need the money more than they do,” said Rob Hansen, President of Goodnation. “If you don’t file before the deadline, the money will most definitely not get to those who are still suffering. We built the Rise and Regenerate Fund as an easy and innovative way to ensure the PG&E claim money reaches the victims who need it the most and as quickly as possible.”

Mayacamas Ranch was a Calistoga-based retreat known as a gathering place for wisdom, community and healing. Destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, its owner, David Levy, is committed to helping his neighbors rebuild their homes and businesses, secure jobs, provide supplies, as well as heal from the stress and trauma through emotional support, as he tries to rebuild his own property.

While the choice to donate one’s settlement money is not uncommon, the platform created by Goodnation and Mayacamas Ranch is unique. The Rise and Regenerate Fund allows residents to donate a portion or all of their claim to a select number of fully vetted, high-impact organizations bringing comfort, care and relief to those still suffering in the aftermath of the California fires.

“As a wildfire survivor myself, I understand the devastating trauma people across the state are experiencing, and I also know the transformational and healing power of giving back and helping others,” said Levy. “In the midst of a crisis, we are often too overwhelmed to take action. That’s why what we’re doing with Goodnation is truly innovative. We’re reaching people who want to help and giving them the ability to easily and immediately act upon that intent.”

Levy, steward of Mayacamas Ranch, is now reorganizing with the community to bring back the property and reopen as Mayacamas Sanctuary with leaders of causes and companies who are at the forefront of nature inspired, human and ecological innovations and solutions to our most pressing challenges.

Working with Mayacamas Ranch, Goodnation identified and vetted 11 local Sonoma County, San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California organizations for inclusion on the platform. They are leading care providers, community-based programs and foundations that remain on the front lines of the ongoing efforts to heal and regenerate, including:

The Center for Mind-Body Medicine and the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative, providing long-term self-care and group support to the Tubbs Fire victims, empowering them with comprehensive tools and training.

The California Fire Foundation, providing emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.

UndocuFund, supporting undocumented children, families, and communities affected by the fires in Sonoma County to recover and rebuild. Many immigrants are unlikely to pursue settlement claim benefits due to fear of immigration enforcement, lack of familiarity with official institutions, and limited English proficiency.

Donors can support the entire fund or select the specific groups with which they feel a meaningful connection.

To donate to the Rise and Regenerate Fund or for more information on how to file a PG&E claim, visit www.goodnation.io/riseandregenerate .

About Goodnation

Goodnation was founded in 2018 by Rob Hansen who, after 20 years working in fundraising for nonprofits, set out to fill a void he saw all too often. Goodnation’s mission is to modernize philanthropy, better serve donors and collectively create an impact on our country's and communities’ toughest challenges. Through the technology platform, in-depth research and personal Philanthropy Advisor service, Goodnation works with major donors to define their core values and interests and connect them with high-performing nonprofits across 30 cause areas that are making a meaningful impact. Learn more at www.goodnation.io .

About Mayacamas Ranch

Mayacamas Ranch, a Generocity Resort, is Northern California’s premier exclusive-use group retreat center for companies, non-profit groups, weddings, and families. Set on a hilltop ridgeline above the town of Calistoga in Napa and surrounded by spectacular 360-degree views, Mayacamas Ranch provides an awe-inspiring, natural setting for a variety of group gatherings and workshops—including corporate and non-profit retreats, family celebrations, and destination weddings—making it an ideal place to renew, reflect, and connect.

