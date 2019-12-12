Zephyr Real Estate Annual Bay Area Theme Calendars Now Available

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 30 years, Zephyr Real Estate has been creating calendars featuring themes unique to the Bay Area as gifts to colleagues and clients. This year is no exception, and the captivating theme is Islands of the Bay Area. Each month offers information about 13 of the more than 20 islands in and around the Bay, from the iconic island of Alcatraz to the forgotten ghost town of Drawbridge on Station Island.



Several of the islands are quite small and uninhabited with the exception of many species of wildlife. Some of those islands are protected habitats and breeding grounds for California shorebirds. Other lesser known islets include Brooks Island, Marin Islands and Red Rock Island, all of which have an interesting story to tell.

As part of the tradition, Zephyr chooses a charitable recipient to receive proceeds from the calendars. This year the National Audubon Society will receive those proceeds to support their important work to protect state birds and preserve their environs.

Past years’ calendars have featured movies set in San Francisco, famous stairways and slides, historic pubs and bars, secret gardens, and local artists. Donation recipients have included North Valley Community Foundation for Wild Fire Victims, ArtSpan, San Francisco Museum and Historical Society, and the San Francisco Parks Alliance. The calendars quickly become keepsakes and feature an abundance of local lore and some of the City’s best-kept secrets.

“Working on our yearly calendar’s theme is always a fascinating process of discovery,” remarked Melody Foster, Zephyr’s Chief Experience Officer. “We often learn about features of our community that we never knew were there. We hope everyone enjoys exploring the Bay’s islands as much as we did.”

A limited number of calendars are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please contact a Zephyr Real Estate agent or email Zephyr at inquiries@zephyrsf.com .

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/520b1cd7-2425-4642-b623-501dedfd1440.

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

2019 Calendar Cover 2019 Calendar: Islands of the Bay Area



