Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act

“Madam Speaker, with this legislation, Democrats are fulfilling our pledge to the American people to tackle the rising costs of prescription drugs. That is one of the three central pillars of our ‘For the People’ agenda. With H.R. 3, the ‘Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act,’ we are delivering for the people.

“This legislation, named in memory of our dear friend Elijah Cummings, who fought so hard to lower the cost of prescription drugs, will give Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies, which will help bring drug prices down. It will make those lower drug prices available to Americans with private insurance as well, and it will create a new out-of-pocket limit of $2,000 for prescription drug costs for those on Medicare Part-D.

“According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, H.R. 3 will save American taxpayers approximately half a trillion dollars over the next ten years. H.R. 3 reinvests those savings in key initiatives, including: expanding Medicare benefits to cover dental, vision, and hearing services; investing in new research, treatments, and cures; and combatting the opioid crisis.

“President Trump promised in 2016 before his election that he would work to negotiate lower drug prices, something this bill would give his Administration the authority to do. I hope he will join in encouraging the Senate to take up H.R. 3 without delay and pass it – and I urge the President to reverse his opposition to this bill and sign it.

“Too many Americans are struggling to pay for their prescriptions. I’ve heard awful stories from constituents in my district about families rationing insulin and having to forgo rent or food or other necessities in order to pay for their prescription drugs. One senior from Clinton, Maryland, wrote to tell me that one of her prescriptions more than doubled in price, and she left the pharmacy empty-handed because she couldn’t afford it.

“With H.R. 3, we can bring relief to people like her. With H.R. 3, we can lower the cost of prescription drugs so that Americans can live healthy lives and pursue the American dream.

“I want to thank Chairman Pallone, Chairman Neal, and Chairman Scott and their Committees for working hard on this bill to help Americans lower their prescription drug costs and live longer and healthier lives. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join in supporting H.R. 3."