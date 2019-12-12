Weekend of Community Events Helps Make Spirits Bright at the Scientology Information Center

The Church of Scientology Choir performing during “Miracle on Cleveland Street” on December 7th on Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater. The choir later performed at the Scientology Information Center, furthering the Holiday spirit.

On Sat., Dec. 7th and Sun. Dec. 8th, the Scientology Info Center hosted a pair of events to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday evening, the Scientology Information Center invited the Church of Scientology Choir, a 16-person group, to carol in downtown. Dressed in Charles Dickens-styled attire, they sang classic Holiday songs during the Miracle on Cleveland Street.

The choir generated crowds, pictures and applause. Afterwards, they held an open performance in the Center’s lobby where people walking by stopped in to share the moment. Visitors of all ages participated by ringing bells provided by the choir for songs such as, Jingle Bells, and Rudolf, the Red Nosed Reindeer .

Then on Sunday evening, the Center hosted a cozy Holiday concert and sing-a-long with Ms. Joanie Sigal, noted Tampa Bay performer. She performed songs such as It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Happy Holidays, and The Twelve Days of Christmas. The audience was given lyrics sheets, but most knew the songs from their youth.

One guest, Sophie, remarked after the concert, “This event was so good! It really was! The Christmas songs, especially the religious ones took me back to Catholic school. It was really special. I loved that everyone participated. My daughter really enjoyed it too. We were even dancing on our seats! It was a fun night. You could see Joanie gave it her all. She’s really a class-act entertainer. It brought us all together, no matter what our backgrounds. It was a special time and I feel like the show said, ‘Alright! It’s time for Christmas!’”

“The Information Center is not only a place for curious visitors to learn more about Scientology, it also serves as a venue which showcases artistic performances for the community through theatre, dance, song, and piano,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Information Center. “The Holidays are a wonderful time of year, and the music is so uplifting. I’m happy to be able to help make the season special for everyone.”

