Genesis Health Clubs Tennis Department Wins Adult Player of the Year and President’s Awards at USTA Missouri Valley Annual Conference

Adult Player of the Year was granted to Genesis National Director of Cardio Tennis Thiago Santos, and the President’s Award was granted to Genesis National Director of Tennis Tournaments Simon Norman on Saturday, December 7, by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Missouri Valley (5 States- Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska).

/EIN News/ -- Olathe, Kan., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year at the USTA Missouri Valley Annual Conference, volunteers, programs, members and organizers are honored for their extraordinary work both on and off the tennis courts.

On Saturday, Genesis Health Clubs National Director of Cardio Tennis Thiago Santos was recognized as the USTA Missouri Valley Adult Player of the Year, an award based on performance, accomplishments, and sportsmanship.

Genesis National Director of Tennis Mike Woody showered praise on Santos: "This isn't the first major award Thiago has won, and it won't be the last. Over and over again, he shows himself to be a world-class tennis player, coach, and sportsman on and off the court."

The prestigious President's Award, which honors the individual who has given exceptional service to tennis, was given to the National Director of Tennis Tournaments Simon Norman, who has been with Genesis for over 20 years.

Woody struck an appreciative tone when asked about Norman's President's Award. "What can I say about Simon Norman that hasn't been said before? He's spent over 20 years with Genesis and helped build tennis in the Wichita area. He's done so much for Genesis and for Tennis in the Missouri Valley. This award couldn't go to a more deserving professional."

To see a complete list of the USTA 2019 award winners, please see here. To read more on Genesis Tennis, you can visit genesishealthclubs.com/tennis for more details.

About Genesis Health Clubs Tennis

Genesis Health Clubs now has 50 locations across six states, including 12 tennis clubs in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and recently Iowa, making it the largest tennis organization in the Midwest and one of the top 5 largest in the United States.

Genesis believes in innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in its 50 clubs, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, and add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.

Jake McCabe, Vice President of Marketing Genesis Health Clubs (316) 681-4267 JMcCabe@genesishealthclubs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.